UPDATED 8:18 AM PT – Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R) has criticized the Democrat-proposed stimulus bill while noting it has nothing to do with actual coronavirus relief.

“The massive $1.9 trillion bill was not COVID relief, it was liberal relief,” he stated. “Everybody and everyone needs to understand what this was…it was not a rescue plan, it was a heist of taxpayers’ money.”

Tuberville asserted Tuesday that Democrats have refused to negotiate the terms of COVID relief and passed the bill with barely no input from Republicans. He said the Biden administration is financing their partisan agenda at the expense of U.S. national debt.

“When we have to borrow this much money, we’re digging our country deeper into debt,” explained the senator. “And with this massive spending bill, we are borrowing our grandkids funds and are going to owe to more and more countries like China.”

The senator added, Joe Biden’s bill is a “reckless use of taxpayer dollars” with only 9 percent of its nearly $2 trillion going to COVID relief and health related measures while less than 1 percent is allocated for vaccines.

“The remaining 90 percent went to progressive wish list items and bail outs for poorly run states,” Tuberville continued. “Instead of ramming through non-COVID related spending, Democrats should have worked together with Republicans as a team to pass a bipartisan bill that actually makes lives better as we recover from this pandemic.”

Stop calling it a “COVID relief” bill pic.twitter.com/We8lKrVt7r — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 9, 2021

The Alabama lawmaker also remarked the majority of funds will take years to reach the American people while referencing the $1 trillion from past relief bills that still has not been disbursed. He then warned the Democrat bill will spark higher inflation and it may undermine the value of the U.S. dollar. This could produce rampant poverty and hinder economic growth for years to come.

“That means American’s hard earned dollars plummet,” he stated. “To further underscore that point, that means your money doesn’t go quite very far as the items you buy get very expensive.”

Tuberville suggested Democrats should, instead, work with Republicans to reopen the economy and provide targeted relief to businesses as well as communities where it’s needed. He stressed that the bill is “a broken promise to the American people.”

