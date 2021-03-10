https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/10/senate-confirms-merrick-garland-as-bidens-attorney-general/

The Senate voted to confirm Merrick Garland as Attorney General on Wednesday in a 70-30 vote, sending the failed U.S. Supreme Court nominee to head the Department of Justice.

U.S. Senate CONFIRMS Merrick Garland to be Attorney General, 70-30. pic.twitter.com/z6RtmO2dZ9 — CSPAN (@cspan) March 10, 2021

Despite his refusal to release the report from the Justice Department and special counsel John Durham’s probe into the beginnings of the Russia hoax and lack of response when asked whether he would recuse himself from the DOJ’s three investigations focused on Biden family members, Garland received “yea” votes from both sides of the political aisle including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“I’m voting to confirm Judge Garland … For the country’s sake, let’s hope our incoming Attorney General applies that no-nonsense approach to the serious challenges facing the Department of Justice and our nation. Let’s hope that he controls the bureaucrats and leftist subordinates that the President proposes to place under him, rather than the other way around,” McConnell said in a statement.

During his confirmation hearings, Garland refused to say whether he supported protecting female sports. When Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana pressed the judge on the issue, asking him if he agreed that “allowing biological males to compete in an all-female sport deprives women of the opportunity to participate fully and fairly in sports and is fundamentally unfair to female athletes, Garland merely responded with a non-answer, claiming it is a “very difficult societal question.”

“I may not be the one who has to make policy decisions like that, but it’s not that I’m averse to it. Look, I think every human being should be treated with dignity and respect, and that’s an overriding sense of my own character but an overriding sense of what the law requires,” Garland said, reiterating the Biden administration’s verbiage about transgenderism.

In 2019, Biden forgot Garland’s name on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” requiring assistance from host Jimmy Kimmel to finish his sentence.

“Back when, when they were holding up before Trump got elected, they were holding up, uh, um, the nomination of the president put forward for the Supreme Court,” Biden said, struggling to find the words he was looking for.

“Merrick Garland,” Kimmel said.

“Merrick Garland, a really fine man,” Biden continued.

