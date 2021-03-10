https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kristine-marsh/2021/03/10/shameless-hack-kimmel-downplays-dangerous-caravans-protect-biden

Late Tuesday night, ABC’s unfunny comedian Jimmy Kimmel continued his lazy comedic routine of taking cheap shots at Republicans, while completely avoiding any criticism of the new administration. Last night, he mocked the growing border crisis and influx of virus-positive migrants as a right-wing scare tactic.

Kimmel’s monologue began:

Have you heard about the crisis at the border? This is the new thing. Pepe le Pew and the crisis at the border. You remember those caravans full of dangerous immigrants that was heading up towards the United States and never showed up? Well, according to Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana, they’re on the road again.

ABC then cut to a clip of House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) warning of Biden’s immigration crisis which he said the President “refuses to acknowledge” of “three to four thousand illegal crossings a day at our southern border,” including “super-spreader caravans.”

Chuckling derisively, Kimmel mocked, “where was he four months ago when the super-spreader events were being held at the White House, itself?” adding, “There’s a lot of revisionism going on, right now, in our post-Trump world.”

Didn’t the media call every White House event under Trump a super-spreader event, even when it was socially-distanced with masked up people? Not to mention how absurd it is to compare a singular White House event with a few hundred people to thousands of unvetted, undocumented people coming in from another country, every day. Real apples to apples comparison there.

But Kimmel isn’t exactly known for his brilliant analysis, or being an impartial comedic critic. In fact, Kimmel proudly stated in February that there was “nothing to criticize” about President Biden. He’s a proud comedian for the state.

And as such, he continued the one-sided moral lecturing. He showed a mock flashback video showing what turned out to be false predictions or bad advice from one year ago, at the beginning of the pandemic. All were predictably from Fox News, Republicans or former President Trump.

What was notably missing? These same behaviors and predictions from anyone on the left, even though there were plenty of bad predictions from Democrats and their media enablers as well. Kimmel could’ve shown more recent bad takes from the media, such as journalists scoffing the Trump administration could never secure a vaccine by the end of 2020.

Kimmel’s brainless comedy routine benefiting the Biden administration was paid for by sponsors Geico and Nicorette. Contact them at the Conservatives Fight Back page here.

Read the transcript below:

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

03/09/2021

11:39PM Eastern […] JIMMY KIMMEL: This Republican Party, they feed that fat little Orange mogwai after midnight, and now he’s eating them alive. Did you hear about the, um, have you heard about the crisis at the border? This is the new thing. Pepe le Pew and the crisis at the border. You remember those caravans full of dangerous immigrants that was heading up towards the United States and never showed up? Well, according to Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana, they’re on the road again. [CUTS TO ONE AMERICA NEWS CLIP OF STEVE SCALISE] STEVE SCALISE [CONGRESSMAN (R-LA)]: Today, we’re seeing three or four thousand illegal crossings a day at our southern border. It is a national crisis, and it needs to be confronted by President Biden, and he refuses to acknowledge this. Uh, there are super-spreader caravans coming across our southern border. KIMMEL: [LAUGHS] Where was he four months ago when the super-spreader events were being held at the White House, itself? There’s a lot of revisionism going on, right now, in our post-Trump world. We’re coming up on a year of lockdown. And it’s weird to think about just how much our lives have changed over the past 12 months. And, with that said, I invite you to journey back in time to take a look at what was in the news exactly one year ago, this week. It’s time for “This Week in COVID-19.” [CUTS TO CLIP] NARRATOR: This week in COVID history! March 2020, week two, everyone’s getting mask fever. N95 masks, gas masks, even masked singers. Like former Governor Sarah Palin, seen here singing about her moist Alaska bottom. [CUTS TO CLIP OF SARAH PALIN SINGING AND DANCING ON MASKED SINGER] NARRATOR: Speaking of uncomfortable shaking, President Trump shakes hands in Florida—lots and lots of hands. [CUTS TO CLIP OF FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP MEETING WITH CONSTITUENTS] NARRATOR: But don’t worry about that pesky Coronavirus. [CUTS TO CLIP OF PRESIDENT TRUMP ADDRESSING THE NATION] DONALD TRUMP [45TH PRESIDENT]: We’re doing a great job with it, and it will go away, just stay calm. It will go away. NARRATOR: Really? Because it sort of feels like it’s getting out of control. Tom Hanks got it, arenas are empty, and people are buying TP like hotcakes. [CUTS TO CLIP OF PRESIDENT TRUMP] TRUMP: Be calm, it’s really working out. And a lot of good things are going to happen. NARRATOR: Phew! No reason to panic, just ask Fox News. [CUTS TO CLIP OF FOX NEWS CHANNEL] GREG JARRETT [REPLACEMENT ANCHOR]: Why the mass hysteria over the Coronavirus, when it’s far more lethal to have the flu? [CUTS TO CLIP OF FOX NEWS CHANNEL’S SEAN HANNITY] SEAN HANNITY [ANCHOR]: Why, if the flu is, by pure numbers, much more dangerous, why do you think there’s this reaction that we see everywhere? [CUTS TO CLIP OF FOX NEWS] AINSLEY EARHARDT: It’s actually the safest time to fly. NARRATOR: All I know is things are looking up. [CUTS TO CLIP OF PRESIDENT TRUMP] TRUMP: The virus will not have a chance against us. No nation is more prepared or more resilient than the United States. NARRATOR: Thank you for your confidence, Mr. President. TRUMP: Okay, okay. NARRATOR: This has been “This Week in COVID History.” KIMMEL: All right, well, you know. All right. That happened. That happened to us here. It was real. That was a real thing.

