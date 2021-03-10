https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/10/snopes-says-its-a-mixture-of-true-and-false-that-president-biden-forgot-the-name-of-his-defense-secretary/

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, a lot of people saw the evidence of why President Biden has gone 49 days without a solo press conference, breaking a record that goes back 100 years. During a speech, he seemed to forget the name of his defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, substituting instead “the guy who runs that outfit over there.”

Whoops: Biden forgets the name of the Pentagon, as well as the name of his secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin pic.twitter.com/ZtcgHLBIAO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2021

Fact-checking site Snopes.com says it’s neither true nor false that Biden “forgot” Austin’s name, but if Snopes were serious about doing a fact-check, they’d check if Biden forgot the name of the Pentagon as well.

Instead, Snopes has decided it’s a “mixture” of true and false. It’s true that he fumbled his words, but Snopes says that perhaps Biden “got stuck doing an extended ‘folksy’ ad lib.”

What would we do w/o Snopes? pic.twitter.com/q8PqWiaVPK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 10, 2021

omfg you’ve got to be kidding me — Reality Czar Rikki (@rikkiratliff) March 10, 2021

Snopes had pretty much jumped the shark. Don’t know anyone who uses it for anything other than a laugh. — Neopeitha (@neopeitha) March 10, 2021

“listen to the fact checkers” no — Alfonso Del Quanamic (@thehalestone) March 10, 2021

What they wrote is just as confusing as when Biden talks — Jayden Harris #stonks (@forTHS1212) March 10, 2021

‘FOLKSY’! Come on Snoops. Thats a new low, even for you! 🤡 👁 — Sherry (@Pretzlogic) March 10, 2021

It is a mixture! Of both cow shit + chicken shit, like any good manure. — STKR (@STKR____) March 10, 2021

He didn’t forget anything… his name is clearly “General GuyWhoRunsThatOutfitOverThere” — Five Times August – “God Help Us All” OUT NOW (@FiveTimesAugust) March 10, 2021

They hope YOU forget this happened — Bear Garcia (@BearGarcia9) March 10, 2021

He forgot the name of the whole damn department. — Jaded Emerald (@TerriMS_Fighter) March 10, 2021

They’ll have to carry more water than an army of Gunga Dins to prop up that blundering mass for four more years. — Memory Hole Saboteur (@Truthiness4U) March 10, 2021

I thought cleaning up after Democrats was @brianstelter ‘s job. — Paul (@pjb438) March 10, 2021

Snopes is nothing but hot garbage. — ORz 🍷☕🎮🧙‍♂️ (@cybr_gk) March 10, 2021

We know what journalism is going to look like for the next four years, and we know what “fact-checking” is going to look like too.

Anyway, this is the point Biden was trying to get across:

I want every child to know that this is what vice presidents and generals in the United States Armed Forces look like. pic.twitter.com/y2OFL1z29r — President Biden (@POTUS) March 9, 2021

But can you name them? https://t.co/Vgh3jT9DoV — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) March 9, 2021

Related:

‘Who is running our country?’ Biden can’t recall name of Defense Sec., defaults to ‘the guy who runs that outfit over there’ https://t.co/Wlzy2QaY5P — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 8, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

