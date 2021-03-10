https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/10/snopes-says-its-a-mixture-of-true-and-false-that-president-biden-forgot-the-name-of-his-defense-secretary/
As Twitchy reported Tuesday, a lot of people saw the evidence of why President Biden has gone 49 days without a solo press conference, breaking a record that goes back 100 years. During a speech, he seemed to forget the name of his defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, substituting instead “the guy who runs that outfit over there.”
Whoops: Biden forgets the name of the Pentagon, as well as the name of his secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin pic.twitter.com/ZtcgHLBIAO
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2021
Fact-checking site Snopes.com says it’s neither true nor false that Biden “forgot” Austin’s name, but if Snopes were serious about doing a fact-check, they’d check if Biden forgot the name of the Pentagon as well.
Instead, Snopes has decided it’s a “mixture” of true and false. It’s true that he fumbled his words, but Snopes says that perhaps Biden “got stuck doing an extended ‘folksy’ ad lib.”
What would we do w/o Snopes? pic.twitter.com/q8PqWiaVPK
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 10, 2021
omfg you’ve got to be kidding me
— Reality Czar Rikki (@rikkiratliff) March 10, 2021
— Billy 🔴⚪️⚫️ (@Billy006) March 10, 2021
😂🤣😂🤣
— QueensMaryMac (@QueensMaryMac) March 10, 2021
Snopes had pretty much jumped the shark. Don’t know anyone who uses it for anything other than a laugh.
— Neopeitha (@neopeitha) March 10, 2021
“listen to the fact checkers”
no
— Alfonso Del Quanamic (@thehalestone) March 10, 2021
What they wrote is just as confusing as when Biden talks
— Jayden Harris #stonks (@forTHS1212) March 10, 2021
“…extended “folksy” ad lib…”? 😳
— R.E.D (@___R_E_D____) March 10, 2021
‘FOLKSY’! Come on Snoops. Thats a new low, even for you! 🤡 👁
— Sherry (@Pretzlogic) March 10, 2021
It is a mixture! Of both cow shit + chicken shit, like any good manure.
— STKR (@STKR____) March 10, 2021
He didn’t forget anything… his name is clearly “General GuyWhoRunsThatOutfitOverThere”
— Five Times August – “God Help Us All” OUT NOW (@FiveTimesAugust) March 10, 2021
They hope YOU forget this happened
— Bear Garcia (@BearGarcia9) March 10, 2021
He forgot the name of the whole damn department.
— Jaded Emerald (@TerriMS_Fighter) March 10, 2021
They’ll have to carry more water than an army of Gunga Dins to prop up that blundering mass for four more years.
— Memory Hole Saboteur (@Truthiness4U) March 10, 2021
I thought cleaning up after Democrats was @brianstelter ‘s job.
— Paul (@pjb438) March 10, 2021
Snopes is nothing but hot garbage.
— ORz 🍷☕🎮🧙♂️ (@cybr_gk) March 10, 2021
We know what journalism is going to look like for the next four years, and we know what “fact-checking” is going to look like too.
Anyway, this is the point Biden was trying to get across:
I want every child to know that this is what vice presidents and generals in the United States Armed Forces look like. pic.twitter.com/y2OFL1z29r
— President Biden (@POTUS) March 9, 2021
But can you name them? https://t.co/Vgh3jT9DoV
— Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) March 9, 2021
