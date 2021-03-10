https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/new-york-state-files-police-report-over-latest-cuomo-sexual-harassment-allegations?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A division of the New York governor’s office has contacted police following an allegation about sexual misconduct by Gov. Andrew Cuomo at the governor’s mansion.

A report about the alleged incident was made by the New York State Executive Chamber as a matter of protocol in cases involving physical contact, according to Fox News. The chamber is part of the Governor’s Office of New York.

A young female aide said Cuomo groped her after being called to the executive mansion in Albany, according to an uncorroborated report Wednesday by The Albany Times Union.

Cuomo has denied allegation of alleged sexual misconduct by at least six women who have recently made such claims.

The most recent incident was referred to the Albany Police Department, which contacted the alleged victim, who has not made a formal complaint.

The department has also spoken to the governor’s counsel, but no official criminal investigation into the matter has been opened at this time.

“As a matter of state policy when allegations of physical contact are made, the (Executive Chamber) informs the complainant that they should contact their local police department,” Beth Garvey, acting counsel to the governor, said in a statement provided to Fox News. “If they decline, the agency has an obligation to reach out themselves and inform the department of the allegation.

“In this case the person is represented by counsel and when counsel confirmed the client did not want to make a report, the state notified the police department and gave them the attorney’s information.”

Police are offering their services to the woman who is the alleged victim, as is their policy, The New York Times reported.

