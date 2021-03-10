https://hannity.com/media-room/storm-of-the-century-colorado-braces-for-biggest-snowstorm-since-1885-6-feet-in-some-places/
APOCALYPSE 2030: Kerry Says Humanity Has ‘Nine Years Left’ to Solve Climate Crisis, ‘No Room for B.S.’
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.19.21
‘Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry’ confirmed Friday that the USA has rejoined the Paris Climate agreement; saying it’s “good to be back.”
“Well, the scientists told us three years ago we have 12 years to avert the worst consequences of climate crisis,” Kerry responded. “We are now three years gone so we have nine years left.”
“There is no room for B.S. anymore. There’s no faking it on this one,” he added.
“Today’s the day. We’re officially back in the Paris Agreement – again part of the global climate effort. No country can fight this fight on its own. We look forward to a productive year and a successful #COP26 in Glasgow. #GoodToBeBack,” posted Kerry on social media.
The United States officially rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement Friday exactly 30 days after President Biden signed an Executive Order on global warming during his first hours inside the Oval Office.
“Climate change and science diplomacy can never again be ‘add-ons’ in our foreign policy discussions,” Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in the statement. “Addressing the real threats from climate change and listening to our scientists is at the center of our domestic and foreign policy priorities.”
“The Paris Agreement is an unprecedented framework for global action. We know because we helped design it and make it a reality. Its purpose is both simple and expansive: to help us all avoid catastrophic planetary warming and to build resilience around the world to the impacts from climate change we already see,” added the statement.
BUSTED! After Lecturing Energy Workers, FAA Records Show Kerry’s Family Still Owns Private Jet
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.28.21
Records from the Federal Aviation Administration show the family of Climate Czar John Kerry still owns and operates a private jet; planes that emit upwards of 40 times more carbon emissions per passenger than commercial aviation.
“The FAA’s registry shows a Gulfstream Aerospace jet owned by Flying Squirrel LLC, the name previously reported for Teresa Heinz-Kerry’s private charter jet company. The company’s listed address matches that of the Heinz Family Foundation,” reports Fox News.
“We look forward to the anti-carbon lectures from a guy who travels the globe on private jets and luxury yachts,” read a New York Post editorial last year.
“While it’s unclear exactly how much Kerry benefited from his wife’s company, private jets have been estimated to emit upward of 40 times as much carbon per passenger as commercial flights,” adds Fox.
