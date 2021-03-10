https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/health/susan-sarandon-says-shes-open-dating-anyone-man-or-woman-who-has-had-covid?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Actress Susan Sarandon says she’s open to dating anyone – man or woman – who has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

I will only date “someone who’s been vaccinated for COVID,” Sarandon said on the “Divorced Not Dead” podcast. “I don’t care if it’s a man or a woman.”

The 74-year-old Academy Award winner also said she doesn’t care about “age” or “color.”

“Those things are just details,” she said, according to The New York Daily News. “But what I’m interested in is someone who wants to be adventuresome. They could be a school teacher, or they could be a writer or they could be successful or not successful.”

Still, Sarandon said, she can be attracted only to someone who “isn’t gonna be intimidated by people coming up to [me] on the street and saying, ‘Oh my God, I love you.’ “

She also said, “I think I’m pretty open to the idea of being with someone. It certainly would take someone extraordinary to share my medicine cabinet at this point. I think that those days are over,” the Daily News also reports.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

