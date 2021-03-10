https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/10/taylor-lorenz-criticizes-tucker-carlson-for-using-her-official-headshot-from-the-nyt/

Tucker Carlson called out the NYT’s Taylor Lorenz on Tuesday night, comparing her to other powerful women like Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton for complaining about how hard she has it when, in reality, she has “one of the best lives in the country”:

Tucker Carlson opened his show tonight by comparing @TaylorLorenz to Meghan Markle, @MichelleObama and @HillaryClinton saying she has “one of the best lives in the country.” pic.twitter.com/fqt0QICNbq — Sara Pearl (@skenigsberg) March 10, 2021

Lorens responded, accusing Carlson of repeating her name “over and over on his show” to drill it into his viewers’ heads:

It’s the same reason Tucker repeats my name over and over on his show. They’re drilling it into their followers heads. https://t.co/eYK8kOaWNM — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) March 10, 2021

She also called out Carlson for using a photo of her actual face in the clip and not her avatar from Twitter, which features a fish:

I don’t have my face on here for a reason, and yet https://t.co/1jS16x9PSd — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) March 10, 2021

Well, it’s good that she’s not making this argument because. . .

I’m not saying my face doesn’t exist on the internet, I’m saying I don’t have it on Twitter intentionally for when ppl take screengrabs. I think it’s very weird of Tucker to *photoshop my avatar* to include my face. Stuff like this takes effort and is intentional — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) March 10, 2021

. . .she literally links to her public Instagram page in her Twitter bio so everyone can see her face which she posts over and over and over and over again:

Taylor Lorenz is upset Tucker used her picture on his show but she has a direct link to her IG on her page, that features …her face. Sooo… pic.twitter.com/9wKvAn3qY8 — Courtney (@CShadegg) March 10, 2021

As for the photo Carlson used, she said “it’s from years ago” and “Tucker spent time and resources to photoshop my avatar into something it isn’t”:

Yup, and the photo they used isn’t even from my IG, it’s from years ago. Tucker spent time and resources to photoshop my avatar into something it isn’t. That’s very much an intentional act! https://t.co/T9meoPH4Ua — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) March 10, 2021

But the photo he used is her official headshot from the NYT. Here’s the screenshot from Carlson’s show:

And here’s the screenshot from the NYT website. It’s the same photo:

As for Lorenz and her defenders, it’s kind of neat how Lorenz “should be given special protection in a way other citizens aren’t from public response to her public claims”:

This AP employee argues that Taylor Lorenz — a bully/’reporter’/malicious doxxer at NYT (one of the most powerful and destructive media organizations on earth) –should be given special protection in a way other citizens aren’t from public response to her public claims. https://t.co/E1qwZdRKTc — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 10, 2021

But now you can’t even say her name on TV?

Journalists out here saying that *they* can dox people, make stuff up about them, provoke destruction of their lives … but if you simply say their name when talking about their very public comments, that’s bad. Sounds legit! https://t.co/rfXSqx1R5i — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 10, 2021

