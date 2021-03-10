https://politicrossing.com/the-authoritarian-left-flip-flops-your-papers-please/

Under Germany’s Nazi totalitarian regime, a tight grip of control was exercised over the entire population through the “German National Registration System.” This rigid and fearsome system was used by the police state to exercise control over individuals and, in the ultimate terror, sent millions to their death. The German police state has become familiar to us all in its depictions in TV shows and movies over the years with the SS Officer stopping citizens in the street and barking the order “Your papers please!”

Such dramatic scenes are a nightmarish reminder to all of what happens when unchecked government power goes to the extreme. In 2010, when the left went into a hysteric meltdown over Arizona’s SB70 Bill, many Civil Libertarians like me found some areas of agreement with their arguments. The Arizona Law required resident aliens to always carry their registration papers with them and made it a crime for them to not have possession of their papers when requested by a law enforcement officer. Many critics on the left referred to the law as the “Your Papers Please Law” and they rightfully drew comparisons to the German police state. Sort of. The Arizona law did not apply to American citizens, but that is a minor point. And like with everything else they do not like, the left tried to make the argument about race. That too missed the larger point. The larger point, and the one that I agree with, is that we do not want to live in a society that requires people who are walking down the street to have to produce any type of registration paper. I shared a fear that Arizona’s law could open the door to an encroaching police state that would eventually impact all citizens.

The ability to move about freely, to “assemble” with little to no interference from any agent of the government is a cornerstone of a free republic and it is essential to capitalism. Mobility fosters collaboration, creativity, and spurs economic activity that is essential to a flourishing, productive, and healthy society. Some of the same people and organizations who purported to understand this back in 2010 are now clamoring for Vaccine Passports and “proof of vaccination.”

As one example, a CNN headline today informs us of the “Vaccinated Americans Allowed to Taste Freedom,” this story is a far cry in tone from CNN’s 2010 story titled “Immigration law polarizes Arizonans.” In the former story (2021), a Dr. Leana Wen lets us know that “people who are fully vaccinated should be able to travel — should be encouraged to travel, and that’s one of those incentives that we can give as a way for restoring freedoms, that you now are able to travel and go visit your loved ones and go to museums and cultural institutions once you’re fully vaccinated.” In the latter story (from 2010) we are asked to join in the lament of one Jessica Meija who shares: “Even if you’re legal, you’re in fear that maybe your driver’s license isn’t going to be enough or if you’re walking down the street and the police stop you…. It’s a constant fear we’re living in and even legal citizens are afraid to go out.”

In 2010, the left, CNN, and people like Jessica Meija were advocating for freedom of assembly and mobility. Requiring proof of papers was seen as a government overreach. In 2021, CNN and Dr. Leana Wen are going to “give” us “incentives as a way of restoring freedoms.” What all actors in both stories are missing is that only our creator gives us our freedoms, not CNN, not the CDC, and not Dr. Leana Wen. Our nation is founded on the principles articulated in the Declaration of Independence that we are “endowed” with our rights and our freedoms. They cannot be unjustly taken from us, and when they are, we have every right to stand up and fight those efforts. But I digress.

There is a growing theme emerging in the media and from certain government mouthpieces, if you have proof of a vaccine, you can be “free again.” This push for what amounts to “Immunity Passports” is unethical and dangerous. We know the dark history of Nazi Germany’s “Your papers please” culture, but right here in the United States in 19th Century New Orleans, presumed immunity to Yellow Fever was used to justify White Supremacy. This past year has shown us the socio-economic divides exacerbated by COVID-19 as celebrities and the rich and the famous skipped in line and had quick and easy access to tests and vaccines ahead of those less fortunate. The same disparity would exist in the granting of Immunity Passports. Individuals and organizations with greater wealth and resources will have access to these passports quicker than everyone else and this will only widen the gap between the elite and everyone else.

What would an America that required proof of Immunity look like? Are there scenarios that would require law enforcement to “stop and frisk” people to check for their proof of immunity? This too is a practice the left once opposed and now they seem ready to advocate for it. Wouldn’t minority populations and the undocumented immigrants the left so frequently champions be disproportionately targeted in a world of Immunity Passports?

Once you stop and think about the modern authoritarian left and all of their contradictions you start to realize that many of the positions they take are not based on sound ideological principles. Rather, the modern authoritarian leftist takes their positions based on whatever is most convenient for them at the time in the pursuit of gaining and getting more of one thing, power. While the left flip flops between advocating for civil liberties and calling for their end; at least Arizona remains consistent in their police state efforts. They have recently been sending health department personnel to knock on people’s doors to make sure they have been vaccinated. “Your papers please!”









