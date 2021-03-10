https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/10/the-biden-administration-wants-to-send-4-billion-to-central-america-to-stop-the-migrant-surge-that-isnt-a-crisis/
Roberta Jacobson, the White House border czar, just said at the daily press briefing that the Biden administration will request $4 billion in aid for Central America to help stop the migrant surge:
Roberta Jacobson at WH press briefing: Ask of $4 billion for Central America will be part of foreign assistance package request.
“We know how to get money to communities that are most likely to send migrants,” she said:
Roberta Jackson of the NSC on how the Biden admin plans to spend $4 billion immigration request.
“We know how to get money to communities that are most likely to send migrants,” she says. She adds that aid to hurricane-struck locations are priority.
She did admit these investments may not pay off for years:
WH border coordinator Roberta Jacobson on the $4 billion Biden is seeking to stabilize Central American nations:
“Only by addressing root causes can we break the cycle of desperation.”
Such investments is clearly needed but may not pay off fo years
Interesting answer from Roberta Jacobson of the NSC here.
Has the U.S. really paid for streetlights in South American countries in an effort to reduce immigration? pic.twitter.com/BG3DB50io4
She also told migrants that our border is not open and they shouldn’t come to the U.S.:
Biden’s border czar, Roberta Jacobson, warns migrants not to come to U.S. as DOS re-starts the CAM program to reunite migrant children with parents.
“The border is not open,” she said. https://t.co/1eWUf0Xgq8
She said it in Spanish, too, so you know she means business (although she got it wrong the first time):
Jacobson, after being passed a note, cleaned up her message about the border being closed which she’d delivered (incorrectly at first) in Spanish.
The first time, she said: “la frontera no esta cerrada.”
Just now: “la frontera esta cerrada.”
Great question from @nancycordes: Shouldn’t the administration have been better equipped to handle this influx of migrant children at the border given the change in policy?
And she won’t call what’s happening a “crisis”:
Jackson says she isn’t “trying to be cute” but doesn’t directly answer when asked by @kaitlancollins if there’s a crisis at the border — “Whatever you call it, it doesn’t change what we’re doing”
She did, however, admit that people did believe they’d have a better shot at staying in America under Preisdent Biden:
Jacobson answers @pdoocy question about whether it’s “a coincidence” border crossing attempts spiked after Biden took office:
“The idea that a more humane policy would be in place may have driven people to make that decision,” she said.
Watch a clip here:
.@KaitlanCollins: “Would you describe what’s happening on the border as crisis, given how these numbers are spiking so much week-by-week?”
Jacobson: “I’m not trying to be cute…[T]he fact of the matter is we have to do what we do regardless of what anybody calls the situation” pic.twitter.com/Eeo5d6Lgmx
