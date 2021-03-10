http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/mDSISzKocZ8/the-cancel-wheel-lands-on.php

I was sure that, after canceling Dr. Seuss last week, this week would cancel Peanuts. Do they need a reason? Of course not.

But instead, it seems the left wants to cancel . . . Adam Smith. The only question is, what took them so long:

Adam Smith’s grave listed in dossier of sites linked to ‘slavery and colonialism’ Adam Smith’s grave has been included in an Edinburgh City Council dossier of sites linked to “slavery and colonialism”, according to reports. The 18th-century Scottish philosopher and economist, also known as the “father of capitalism”, was buried in the Canongate Kirkyard on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile in July 1790.

Edinburgh City Council launched a review of the Scottish capital’s links to slavery and colonialism in response to last year’s Black Lives Matterprotests, which saw thousands of supporters gathering at Holyrood Park. The Labour and SNP-led council formed a legacy review group, chaired by Sir Geoff Palmer, to identify statues and street names that commemorate those with close links to slavery in the city. Actually there are no direct or even indirect links between Smith and slavery. His real problem for the left is tipped in the first paragraph: he is said to be the “father of capitalism.” (That can be disputed in certain ways, but who cares. He did it best.) And ridding the world of capitalism is central object of the left; always has been, always will be. “People of color” are just a handy prop. Now who’s doing the exploiting? I’m actually surprised Smith’s burial site hasn’t been defiled, after a disreputable delegation like turned up to cast as shadow on the place: Yes, that’s Walter Williams in the middle, and some political operative from Texas on the left.

