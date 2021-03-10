https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/media-might-want-forget-happened-2020-havent-president-trump-shares-not-forgetting-2020-election-fraud/

President Trump shared with Jason Miller this evening shortly before he was on the War Room with Steve Bannon that he has not forgotten what happened in 2020.

President Trump of course is referring to the stolen Presidential election in November. How could the President or any God-loving justice-minded American ever forget?

According to Miller, the President shared:

The media wants to forget what happened in 2020. I haven’t and we have a lot of work we have to do…the media might want to forget what happened in 2020. I haven’t. We’re not going to forget what happened. We’ve got to stop this bill (HR1). We have to stop this, we cannot let this go through. Democrats are trying to rig this thing for every election going forward.

