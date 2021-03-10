https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/03/10/the-morning-briefing-our-border-is-being-overrun-but-hey-no-more-mean-tweets-n1431242
Top O’ the Briefing
Biden’s Border Is An Absolute Nightmare
Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I want my MTV.
There were a lot of things we knew what we’d be getting if Joe Biden ascended to the Asterisk (h/t VodkaPundit) Throne. We knew that his handlers would have to run a modified version of the basement strategy that they employed during the campaign. It’s difficult to hide the President of the United States but they certainly can’t let the babbling moron out in front of the cameras too much. Look into his eyes whenever he makes one of his infrequent, limited public appearances. He almost always looks like he has no idea where he is.
Thus far, they’ve been fairly successful at playing “Hide the POTUS.” No State of the Union address. No press conferences. We do know what his dog is up to though.
We also knew that letting any Democrat near the White House would mean that the open borders crowd would have a field day. Modern Democrats can barely hide their disdain for the United States. They have no respect for things like U.S. citizenship or national borders.
Donald Trump led with border security during his 2016 campaign kickoff for a very good reason. It’s a grave concern for millions of Americans but Democrats and squish Republicans haven’t been taking it seriously for decades now.
We’re not even two months into the puppet president’s first term and the Mexican border is already the hottest of messes.
Bruce wrote about it yesterday:
Things have gotten so bad that Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, is asking DHS staff to volunteer to help deal with what he is calling an “overwhelming” number of migrants at the U.S.-Mexican border. Mayorkas emailed DHS personnel on Monday to plead for help.
It’s a real comfort knowing that Susie in HR is being asked to help control the border that the Sinaloa Cartel uses to cross into the United States.
As Bruce notes in his post, the decisions that are creating and perpetuating this crisis are being made by people who are far away. This has always been one of the most infuriating aspects of border policy to me. I’ve spent my entire life living close to the Mexican border and when I hear politicians who aren’t from border states discussing the situation it’s immediately clear that they don’t know what in the hell they’re talking about. True, there are some from border states who are part of the problem but I blame that on the brain corruption that hits most who go to Washington.
Several years ago during one of my appearances on the old Fox News Channel show Red Eye we were having a panel discussion about Arizona’s SB 1070 law. I was the only one on the panel who had ever lived near the border. I said, “Whenever I hear a bunch of people from the northeast talking about the Mexican border it sounds like a bunch of men discussing menstrual cramps and acting like they understand them.”
Of course, COVID-19 now adds an extra security concern to the border problem. The same liberals who would prefer that American citizens be COVID prisoners in their own homes are just fine with a flow of illegal crossings that can’t be monitored, which Stacey wrote about on Tuesday:
While Americans’ freedoms and liberty have been crushed for nearly a year and state leaders just now lifting government mandates are called Neanderthals by the president, illegal immigrants pour over the border and into the interior unfettered—with President Biden’s apparent blessing. With hypocrisy like this, people should stop wondering why policies that put their safety, security, and prosperity as the top priority were so attractive to American voters. And they should be shocked when that perspective grows.
Who needs contact tracing, right?
Again, we aren’t even eight weeks into this. Jobs have been killed. Iran is getting bolder. China is having a laugh. And the Mexican border is a chaotic nightmare.
But nobody’s had their feelings hurt by mean Trump tweets.
Everything Isn’t Awful
Freakin’ Adorable
A little girl singing a rendition of Alicia Keys’ song “Girl on Fire” is wowing millions on social media and we LOVE to see it! https://t.co/LQF0KXdYLJ
— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 9, 2021
Bee Me
Biden Removed From White House After Biting Aide https://t.co/BMcpuBZlAM
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 9, 2021
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Villa Torlonia, Frascati, 1907 #americanart #impressionism pic.twitter.com/OXCzExw8jQ
— John Singer Sargent (@artistsargent) March 10, 2021
Kabana Random
A priest trying to train a coyote.
1910-1930 pic.twitter.com/eSf7BHAD9s
— Things from the past 📷🎥 (@moodvintage) March 9, 2021
Kabana Tunes
Yeah, I know, I post a lot of different versions of this. OH WELL.
My heart is a windowless van full of banana splits and promise.
___
PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.