Disney CEO Bob Chapek held a conference call with investors Tuesday to discuss a series of issues; including Coronavirus, theme park openings, and recent decisions to “cancel” some movies and shows.

“The fact is that we have a tremendous opportunity now to bring this country back together and unite people,” Chapek said. “One thing we can all agree on is the power of Disney to unite us all.”

“I don’t really see Disney as characterizing itself as right-leaning or left-leaning,” Chapek added.

When asked about Gina Carano’s firing from #TheMandalorian, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said to shareholders that Disney is interested in standing for “values that are universal” such as “decency” and “integrity” https://t.co/CQL7yhfccC — Variety (@Variety) March 10, 2021

The Disney Corporation moved in recent weeks to limit access for younger viewers to classic cartoons ‘Dumbo,’ ‘Peter Pan,’ and other titles over “racist stereotypes” and other content.

According to the Disney website, ‘Peter Pan’ was included because “The film portrays Native people in a stereotypical manner that reflects neither the diversity of Native peoples nor their authentic cultural traditions. It shows them speaking in an unintelligible language and repeatedly refers to them as ‘redskins,’ an offensive term. Peter and the Lost Boys engage in dancing, wearing headdresses and other exaggerated tropes.”

Disney+ has removed several movies from children’s profiles, including Peter Pan and Dumbo, on its service due to negative stereotypes. Adults can still view the movies on their Disney+ accounts. Read more: https://t.co/pTHIcuCYGz pic.twitter.com/qXSsQEVbf4 — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) March 9, 2021

“Per the initiative, children under 7 will be forbidden from watching ‘Dumbo,’ ‘Peter Pan’ ‘Swiss Family Robinson’ and the ‘The Aristocats.’ Settings on the app will prevent the movies from even showing up on the young viewers’ profiles. Disney explained its rationale behind each film’s removal on the kid-focused Stories Matter section of their website,” reports the New York Post.

“The leader of the group in Dumbo is Jim Crow, which shares the name of laws that enforced racial segregation in the Southern United States,” per the site.

Other films were removed for their depiction of Native Americans.

“These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now,” the advisories read. “Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

Read the full report at the New York Post.

