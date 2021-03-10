https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/fear-people-freshman-rep-lauren-boebert-pelosi-will-not-allow-constitutents-visit-lawmakers-us-capitol-video/

Freshman Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) joined Greg Kelly on Wednesday night following the vote on the Democrat Party’s $1.9 Trillion COVID relief bill.

During the discussion, Representative Boebert told Greg Kelly that Pelosi will not allow any constituents inside the US Capitol to visit their representative.

Rep. Lauren Boebert: I have constituents that can’t even come to my office that they pay for and visit me and petition their government…

Greg Kelly: They can’t come because of that fence, around the Capitol? There must be a way, though? Is there an appointment system?

Rep. Lauren Boebert: No. Only staff. Only members.