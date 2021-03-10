https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/radical-legislation-socially-ever-seen-steve-bannon-war-room/

Stephen K. Bannon at the War Room says the nearly $2 trillion covid relief bill is the most radical piece of legislation in the past four decades.

Bannon shared at his War Room:

“This is the most radical legislation, socially, I’ve ever seen,” Bannon said on Wednesday. “And it comes with money. This is coming with cash money.” Bannon said first comes the $1.9 trillion bill, but this fall Democrats will add a $2 trillion infrastructure bill and a $2 trillion “Green New Deal.”

After stealing the election the response from the Republicans has been to support the steal or ignore it. Now the Democrats provide another reason why they wanted to steal the election, so they can push a communist takeover of our great country. This bill gives little for COVID relief but billions to Democrats. This is theft, just like the election.

Americans better wake up. The Democrats and elite Republicans have proven they will do anything for power, even if it means taking your power away.

