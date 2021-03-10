https://www.theblaze.com/news/trio-of-crooks-demands-69-year-old-hand-over-his-belongings-then-get-hard-lesson-on-what-happens-when-you-mess-with-a-concealed-carrier

A mythical Chicagoan once waxed philosophical about the foolishness of bringing a knife to gunfight.

Well, a trio of bad guys apparently didn’t have

any pointed object — except possibly for their skulls — at their disposal when they approached a 69-year-old man Tuesday night in the Windy City’s Beverly neighborhood on the south side and apparently figured they could get the best of him.

What the three misguided fellows didn’t think through — like a growing number of slow learners up to no good on American streets — is that their target has a bit more life experience and probably possesses the smarts to know that Chicago is a dangerous city where it’s wise to carry a gun for protection.

Even if that notion crossed their miniature minds at all, it didn’t leave much of a dent.

What happened?

After our heroes demanded the man hand over his belongings, the victim introduced them to his handgun — which he promptly used, shooting at the group and hitting one of the crooks in the knee, police

told the Chicago Tribune.

Following the 10:35 p.m. incident in the 10600 block of South Leavitt Street, the three would-be robbers cheesed it and hopped into a red Ford Fusion and drove off, authorities told the paper.

The trio got as far as the 8700 block of South Vincennes Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood — about four miles northwest of the crime scene — but police told the Tribune that the goodfellas crashed their vehicle.

Image source: WLS-TV video screenshot

Undaunted, all three took off on foot but were soon nabbed by police, the paper said. The trio was taken into custody and then transported to a hospital for evaluation, according to the Sun-Times Media Wire.

Officer Alex Aguas, a police spokesman, told the Tribune no additional information about the men’s ages, injuries, or other details were immediately available.

