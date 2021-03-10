https://thehill.com/homenews/house/542477-tim-ryan-rips-gop-stop-talking-about-dr-seuss

“Heaven forbid we pass something that’s going to help the damn workers in the United States of America! Heaven forbid we tilt the balance that has been going in the wrong direction for 50 years,” Ryan shouted on the House floor, waving his arms over his head and pointing at the GOP members. “Now stop talking about Dr. Seuss, and start working with us on behalf of the American workers.”

Conservatives have in recent weeks complained about a growing number of movies, cartoons and children’s books that publishers and consumers have said need to be reexamined for problematic or insensitive racial or societal commentary.

ADVERTISEMENT

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthyKevin McCarthyTop Republicans seek to tamp down concerns over Trump’s funding demands Watch live: House GOP holds briefing ahead of coronavirus relief vote Republicans’ stonewall forces Democrats to pull bill honoring Capitol Police MORE (R-Calif.) posted a video of himself last week reading a Dr. Seuss book after publishers of the children’s books said it would stop distributing several titles deemed to have offensive imagery.

“I still like Dr. Seuss, so I decided to read Green Eggs and Ham,” McCarthy said.

Ryan, who is reportedly planning a run for retiring Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the National Shooting Sports Foundation – CDC news on gatherings a step toward normality Blunt’s retirement deals blow to McConnell inner circle Trump ramps up battle with Republican leadership MORE‘s (R) seat, criticized Republicans for railing against cancel culture while opposing a minimum wage increase and other measures aimed at offsetting the burden of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

“In the late ’70s, a CEO made 35 times the worker. Today it’s three to 400 times the worker,” Ryan said. “And our friends on the other side … running around with their hair on fire.”

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) yells at the GOP over union organizing bill: “Heaven forbid we pass something that’s going to help the damn workers in the United States of America.” He adds: “Now stop talking about Dr. Seuss, and work with us …” pic.twitter.com/0RbmxQUPxB — The Recount (@therecount) March 9, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

The House is expected to pass a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Wednesday. Not a single Republican in the Senate voted for the bill, which they criticized as not targeted enough.

The bill includes direct payments of $1,400 for many Americans and an extension of enhanced unemployment benefits through the summer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

