Things are really bad, right? Big Tech tyranny is absolutely horrendous right now with censorship, suspensions, and outright bans on accounts that talk about voter fraud, transgenderism, Covid vaccines, and a few other taboo topics. But as bad as it all seems right now, it’s only going to get worse. In fact, what we’re seeing today is just a dry run of the total control and dystopian policies we’re going to see in the near future from Big Tech.

There are several reasons to believe it’s going to get worse, most notably the fact that suppressing discussions of voter fraud is pointless. We’re on day 50 of the Biden administration. The appetite to fight over Dominion Voting Systems, mail-in balloting, and any other attempts to correct the results of the 2020 election are down to nil. Even QAnon is regrouping under different talking points. Censoring accounts at this stage serves no purpose. The machinations of Big Tech, mainstream media, the Democratic Party, and the various interested globalist parties have been fully realized.

The truth is they’re normalizing this type of censorship. They’re backing conservatives and Christians into a corner where we must decide between telling the truth and getting booted off of the big platforms or self-censoring and playing their game like good little sheep. Unfortunately, most in conservative media are still beholden to the Silicon Valley overlords for traffic and exposure, so most are playing along. Many have even convinced themselves, perhaps out of contempt for their own cowardice, that none of the forbidden topics are worthwhile. Therein lies the key to the accelerating degrees of censorship. If we had already seen Big Tech’s endgame, they would be lightening their iron grip. Instead, they’re squeezing even tighter.

The scary part is we do not know for sure what the real censorship show is going to target. We can speculate that it will be used to usher in globalist plans like “The Great Reset.” We can assume that there will be a further Cultural Marxist crunch on speech that turns any criticism against anyone who isn’t a straight, cisgender, Caucasian male is “hate speech.” But my best guess at this point is that they’re going to go after religious discussions. Just like in Communist China, backwards North Korea, and oppressive Iran, it may soon be dangerous to discuss faith in a Biblical worldview in the very near future in America.

On the latest episode of NOQ Report, I went over this topic thoroughly, playing off of my interview last night with John B. Wells on Caravan to Midnight. The topics we discussed for an hour and a half seemed to meld together behind the notion that the evil forces arrayed against us are driving the Big Tech censorship we’re seeing today. Our conclusion: We haven’t seen the last of this censorship. It’s just going to get worse.

Taking feedback from our members at Locals, I’ve switched format a bit to include shorter segments on a wider array of topics. Instead of 1-3 stories, NOQ Report will deliver daily doses of several stories important to patriots. Among the topics we discussed today are:

Desperate Gavin Newsom tells lie after lie in ‘State of the State’ appeal to save his job

Fact-Checking Gavin Newsom’s State of the State Address – Red State’s Jennifer Van Laar

Curiously, one of the first “accomplishments” related to Wuhan flu response Newsom listed was his highly-criticized mask deal.

While others competed to buy personal protective equipment at exorbitant prices—we quickly built our own pipeline, supplying critical gear to millions of essential workers.

That pipeline included a no-bid $1 billion contract with Chinese company BYD for KN95 masks (not N95) Newsom announced on MSNBC on April 7, much to the surprise of the state’s legislators (who had not approved or even heard of the deal), even though there were manufacturers in California Newsom could have contracted with. It wasn’t until June 8 that the masks received NIOSH certification, and the $3.30/unit price Newsom had negotiated was much higher than the $0.79/unit price Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti paid domestic producer Honeywell in March.

Covid relief money to New York, San Francisco shows it’s pure Marxism by rewarding failure

Biden’s Stimulus Wipes Out New York and San Francisco’s Budget Deficits – Investment Watch

New York, which has seen an exodus of citizens and businesses due to their high taxes and spending (among many other issues) will secure $23.5 billion in funding from the stimulus. The funding is enough to cover all of New York’s budget deficit – with Gov. Cuomo saying in January that $15 billion would be enough to resolve their budget deficit for this year and next.

And they’re not the only ones.

The liberal mecca of San Francisco in particular stands to have two years worth of their budgetary troubles erased at your expense. As the San Francisco Chronicle reported:

The federal stimulus package likely to be signed by President Biden this week will erase the majority of San Francisco’s projected $650 million budget deficit over the next two years, saving City Hall from having to make painful service cuts and layoffs — for now.

Why is $3.5 billion in Covid relief money earmarked for Bill Gates organization that fights AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria?

Bill Gates’ Global AIDS Fund Provided With $3.5 Billion in Coronavirus Stimulus Package – Richard Morehead at Big League Politics

The coronavirus stimulus package that passed the Senate last week includes a provision to provide a $3.5 billion giveaway to Bill Gates’ Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

The $3.5 billion is tucked away onto page 613 of the American Rescue Plan.

Convicted murderer toasts Soros-backed LA District Attorney with prison moonshine after release directive

California killer, expecting early release, toasts DA George Gascón – David Aaro at Fox News

A convicted killer was captured on video celebrating in his California prison cell after learning that Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón had issued a new directive calling for the possible resentencing of inmates following 15 years of imprisonment.

Phillip Dorsett and his cellmate at New Folsom State Prison are seen toasting Gascón with prison moonshine known as “white lightning.”

“Right here with my cellie,” Dorsett said while making a toast, according to a video released Tuesday by the California District Attorneys Association (CDAA). “Some white lightning, a little cup, boom! Celebrating us going home on this Gascón directive. Whoop!”

Dorsett was sentenced to 40 years to life for shooting a rival gang member in the head at close range in 2005. A jury convicted him of second-degree murder and found that he used a gun in the commission of the crime.

The association, in a release, called on Gascón to “abandon his reckless policies that put violent criminals like Dorsett back on the streets.”

“Recent footage of convicted murderer Phillip Dorsett celebrating George Gascón is compelling proof that violent criminals, not victims, will be the biggest beneficiaries of his radical policies,” said Greg Totten, chief executive officer of the CDAA.

“No one is celebrating George Gascón more than violent criminals,” Totten continued.

Biden-backing evangelicals were not betrayed by him. They were betrayed by their own idiocy.

How Utterly Absurd that So-Called Pro-Life Evangelicals for Biden Now Feel Betrayed and Used – Michael Brown at Townhall

To be totally candid, it was hard for me to believe the headline was real. “Pro-life Evangelicals for Biden: ‘We feel used and betrayed.’”

Seriously? They “feel used and betrayed” because the pro-abortion president they helped put in office did exactly what he said he would do? They “feel used and betrayed” because he carried out his campaign promises? They “feel used and betrayed” because he stayed true to the Democratic platform?

I could understand feeling embarrassed and ashamed and humiliated at their extreme naivety. But “used and betrayed”?

Joe Biden made it absolutely clear that he was running as a pro-abortion president. His running mate, Kamala Harris, was even more extreme in her positions. Yet, somehow, these evangelicals, some of them high-quality Christian leaders, actually believed that Biden would moderate his position if he was elected.

Conservative lawmakers need to embrace fundraising WITH Donald Trump, not against him

This particular topic came in at the end because I wasn’t sure I could get to it. I did, and the results were very acceptable. Conservative lawmakers who want to win in 2022 and beyond need to strike a proper balance of accepting infrastructure and ground game help from the RNC while focusing on spreading the MAGA message. President Trump has made it clear that he does not want his name used by the RNC to drive fundraising for RINOs. They objected, of course, which is why we need to focus our energy and fundraising on Trump’s Save America PAC.

Most Republicans do not have the resources to abandon RNC help altogether, but it behooves them to embrace Donald Trump’s messaging and seek his endorsement. The Republican Establishment may be trying to downplay him, but the conservative base must continue to support him

The tyrants in Big Tech aren’t just worried about voter fraud and vaccines. They have a broader and more dangerous agenda they’re going to be pushing in the near future. It’s long past time for conservatives and Christians to break free from their clutches.

'The Purge' by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook "fact-checks" everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss "taboo" topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can't say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we'd rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media's lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they've convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an "anti-vaxxer" in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

