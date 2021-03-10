https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-endorses-louisiana-house-bid-wife-congressman-elected-who-died?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump has endorsed a 2022 bid for a Louisiana House seat by the wife of the congressman-elect who died of COVID-19 complications in December 2021.

Rep-elect Rep. Luke Letlow, a Republican, died just days before being sworn-in to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. He was 41.

His wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, is now running for the open seat.

“Julie Letlow, a wonderful and talented person who is …. running for Congress in Louisiana-5 at the urging of so many people who know her so very well,” Trump said Wednesday. “She is Pro-Life, is strong on crimes, loves our military, our vets, and will always protect our cherished Second Amendments.”

Letlow responded by tweeting: “It’s truly an honor to receive President Trump’s endorsement and I look forward to joining in the fight to save our country by putting America first!”

