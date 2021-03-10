https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-on-bidens-border-crisis-our-country-is-being-destroyed

Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden and the Democrats for the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and said America is being “destroyed.”

In some of his first actions in office, Biden did away with the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), which kept foreigners who tried to enter the U.S. illegally in Mexico to await hearings. Instead, Biden has returned to a “catch-and-release” policy in which illegal aliens are allowed to enter the U.S.

“Our country is being destroyed at the Southern border, a terrible thing to see!” Trump said in a Tuesday statement obtained by Fox News.

“We ended Catch-and-Release, shut down asylum fraud and crippled the vicious smugglers, drug dealers and human traffickers,” wrote the former president. “The Wall, despite horrendous Democratic delays, would have easily been finished by now, and is working magnificently.”

Trump also said he had major achievements with his border policy, saying that the border was “in great shape” and “stronger, safer and more secure than ever before.”

Biden officials deny there is a crisis at the border, with Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas saying last week that the situation is merely a “challenge.”

“It takes time to build out of the depths of cruelty that the administration before us established,” Mayorkas said. “What we are seeing now at the order is the immediate result of the dismantlement of the system and the time that it takes to rebuild it virtually from scratch.”

But on Monday, Mayorkas reportedly asked DHS staff to “volunteer” to aid at the border, saying there is an “overwhelming” number of illegal aliens there.

“Today, I activated the Volunteer Force to support Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as they face a surge in migration along the Southwest Border,” Mayorkas said in an email to staff obtained Fox News.

“You have likely seen the news about the overwhelming numbers of migrants seeking access to this country along the Southwest Border,” he said. “President Biden and I are committed to ensuring our Nation has a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system while continuing to balance all of the other critical DHS missions.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) gave the situation a new moniker: the “Biden border crisis.”

“This is a border crisis,” Cotton said Monday on “Fox & Friends.” “This is the Biden border crisis. Joe Biden and the Democrats … they don’t believe in borders. They don’t, therefore, think it is a crisis.”

“They think this is a feature not a bug of their policy. They’ve literally turned detention centers — that are designed to turn people away at our borders — into reception centers. That’s what they’re gonna call them. What signal is that going to send?” Cotton said. “We’ve seen migrants wearing their shirts that say, ‘Biden, let us in.’ ”

