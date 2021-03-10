https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/10/trump-suggests-hed-endorse-herschel-walker-in-a-2022-georgia-senate-run/

Former President Donald Trump publicly urged his friend Herschel Walker, a Heisman Trophy winner and former professional football player, to run for U.S. Senate in Georgia on Wednesday, hinting that he would endorse him.

“Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Trump said in a statement. “He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!”

Trump and Walker grew close after the former president’s tenure as owner of the USFL’s New Jersey Generals, for which Walker played football. Walker also served on Trump’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

Walker previously spoke on the first night of the Republican National Convention in 2020, where he defended Trump’s character and disputed allegations of racism against the then-president, saying, “I’ve seen racism up close. I know what it is and it isn’t Donald Trump.”

“It hurt my soul to hear the terrible names that people call Donald. The worst one is racist,” Walker said. “I take it as a personal insult that people would think I’ve had a 37-year friendship with a racist. People who think that don’t know what they are talking about.”

He also signaled Trump’s commitment to racial reform through his actions in office.

“Just because someone loves and respects the flag, our National Anthem, and our country, it doesn’t mean they don’t care about social justice,” Walker said. “He shows how much he cares about social justice in the black community through his actions. And his actions speak louder than stickers and slogans on a jersey.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

