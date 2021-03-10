http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nkVtASzY_1c/

Former President Donald Trump wants college football and NFL legend Herschel Walker to run for U.S. Senate in Georgia.

Trump made the announcement Wednesday in an email from his Save America PAC: “Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia? He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!”

Walker, 59, is a Georgia native who also played college football at the University of Georgia. Should Walker choose to run, he would face current Democrat Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock who won a special election to complete the remainder of retiring Republican Johnny Isaakson’s term.

Walker’s relationship with Trump goes back to 1982 when Trump, then-owner of the USFL’s New Jersey Generals, signed Walker after his senior season at Georgia. The former Georgia Bulldog maintained a friendship with Trump over the years and was possibly his staunchest supporter in the sports world during his four years in office.

“Former Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue, who lost to Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in a January runoff, has ruled out running against Warnock in 2022,” the New York Post reports. Loeffler has not decided on whether to seek a rematch.

After his time in the USFL, Walker spent 12 years in the NFL with the Cowboys, Vikings, Eagles, and Giants.

