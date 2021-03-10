https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/03/10/tucker-carlson-causes-a-great-triggering-after-lambasting-our-woke-military-but-hes-dead-on-n340675
About The Author
Related Posts
WATCH: Norah Jones Plays a Stirring, Bluesy “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”
December 24, 2020
Andrew Cuomo Accuses Democrat New York Representatives of “Extortion” as They Call for Nusring Home Investigation
February 15, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy