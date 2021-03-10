https://www.theblaze.com/news/tulsi-gabbard-cancel-culture-isis-al-qaeda

Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard blasted cancel culture and warned that its adherents who shut down those they disagree with are walking a dangerous path, as the “final expression” of cancel culture can be found in Islamic terrorist groups like ISIS and al Qaeda.

What are the details?



The Hawaii Democrat — who sounds more and more like a Republican every day — offered her take during a Tuesday interview with Fox News’ Trey Gowdy, saying “the foundation of our democracy” is based on “freedom of speech, freedom for every single one of us to be able to share our ideas and debate them, to argue them, to agree or to disagree.”

Gabbard also addressed the misinformation goblin that’s led to much leftist pearl-clutching of late. She argued that ideas “that may be misleading or dangerous” can be countered — not be silencing them — but by defeating them with “superior” ideas in the “free marketplace.” Then people can “choose what they want to believe or not to believe, or what they want to adhere to,” she said.

“Cancel culture is the opposite of this,” Gabbard continued. “It is exactly the opposite of this foundational principle of our democracy. It means that in a cancel culture, you have some people who believe that they are special, that they are superior, that they have the power to be able to shut down those who have ideas and views that are different, who may follow a path that they deem to be the wrong path.” She said that such cancel-happy folk “will therefore say, ‘No, we’re going to place obstacles in front of you, we’re going to silence certain voices'” — except for “those who agree with us and the path that we deem to be right.”

‘Where does this cancel culture lead us?’

Gabbard said the core of her belief in free expression and conviction that cancel culture is wrong is “based on the fact that we are all children of God. And recognizing that, we then treat each other with respect and respect this freedom that we have.”

“So, let’s look down the path and say, ‘OK … where does this cancel culture lead us?’ You see the final expression of cancel culture in Islamist terrorist groups like ISIS and Al Qaeda who basically go and behead those who … they deem to be infidels or heretics in order to silence them — in order to ‘protect’ others from being misled,” she said.

“And so when we look at cancel culture here at home, we see those efforts to cancel or silence those that … they don’t want the people to hear from, those who may offer a different idea than the one that those in power want people to see or to hear, or to be exposed to,” Gabbard reasoned, adding that “this is the danger of where this path leads us — unless we as individuals stand up against it.”

She also decried frequent outcomes of cancel culture: people who’ve fallen victim to its “fearmongering” and “bullying” and have lost jobs, family and friends, popularity, and even “likes on social media.”

“This requires us to ask the question of ourselves, ‘Who are we trying to please?'” Gabbard wondered.

‘Pleasing to God’

Gabbard concluded by telling Gowdy that “life is short, death can come at any time, and I was happiest — and am happiest — when trying to live my life to be pleasing to God, to my best friend. And so as I’ve gone through my life — and especially in politics, the media is coming at you with attacks, political opponents, social media — I have always found that peace and that strength … in knowing that God has unconditional love for all of us.”







Tulsi Gabbard compares cancel culture tactics to ISIS



youtu.be



