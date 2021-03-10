http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nANtHTY7Gmw/

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated China on Wednesday for its self-proclaimed “complete victory” against poverty.

In a letter to President Xi Jinping made public via the China Daily, Guterres publicly thanked Xi and the Chinese government on the country’s efforts “in the fight against absolute poverty.”

“I commend you for your vision and leadership,” the veteran Portuguese Socialist wrote.

The public salute followed last month’s public claim by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) not a single person among the nation’s 1.4 billion people was poor, as Breitbart News reported.

Xi asserted this meant the CCP had achieved its “first centenary goal” of creating a “moderately prosperous society” by 2021 even as it pollutes the planet in a way unmatched by any other nation on earth.

China makes grandiose promises about reaching “net zero” carbon emissions by 2060 but was the only major power to increase pollution in 2020. https://t.co/WOvBOYnIyV — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 7, 2021

The Chinese state-run publication Global Times branded Xi’s declaration poverty no longer existed in the country a “great miracle in the human history of poverty reduction.”

Now the China Daily has joined the chorus by revealing in the message Guterres personally congratulated the Chinese government and President Xi, saying he believes China would make more achievements and meet the pledge of “leaving no one behind.”

Guterres added:

It shows the importance of political commitment at all levels of government and policy stability to improve the conditions of the poorest and most vulnerable. It also underscores the opportunity of development models that are innovation-driven, green, open and which work to deliver for all. We must all continue to work tirelessly to ensure inclusive development for all and to bridge income and social inequality everywhere, while meeting our goals under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

In October, China celebrates the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic in 1949.

That celebration comes as the so-called Belt and Road initiative has deprived hundreds of millions of China’s nearly 1.5 billion citizens of needed funds to improve local standards of living.

Over 100,000 large-scale protests a year have been reported as Chinese calls for more resources at home and ending rampant corruption that favors a few rather than the many.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: Follow @SunSimonKent or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com



