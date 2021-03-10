https://www.oann.com/u-s-senate-confirms-fudge-as-bidens-housing-urban-development-secretary/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-senate-confirms-fudge-as-bidens-housing-urban-development-secretary



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development, speaks after Biden announced her nomination among another round of nominees and appointees during a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar FILE PHOTO: U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development, speaks after Biden announced her nomination among another round of nominees and appointees during a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

March 10, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate voted to confirm Democratic Representative Marcia Fudge as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, giving President Joe Biden another cabinet member focused strongly on reducing economic inequalities.

The Senate voted 66-34 in favor of Fudge’s nomination.

(Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Franklin Paul)

