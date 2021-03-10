https://hannity.com/media-room/union-caves-la-teachers-agree-to-in-person-teaching-after-spring-break-message-leaks-online/

BUSTED! Leaked LA Teachers Union Message Warns Members Not to ‘Post Pics from Spring Break’

posted by Hannity Staff – 22 hours ago

A leaked picture from a Los Angeles Teachers Union Facebook page reportedly shows members warning each other not to post pictures from “spring break” because it damages. The argument that “in-person instruction is unsafe.”

“In a leaked post from a private Facebook group for UTLA union members only, teachers are warned not to post on social media if they go on spring break vacations because the optics would be bad for them while UTLA is refusing to return to ‘unsafe’ in-person schooling,” reports a journalist from Fox LA.

“Friendly reminder: If you are planning any trips for Spring Break, please keep that off social media. It is hard to argue that it is unsafe for in-person instruction if parents and the public see vacation photos,” writes one member of the group.

NEW: In a leaked post from a private Facebook group for UTLA union members only, teachers are warned not to post on social media if they go on spring break vacations because the optics would be bad for them while UTLA is refusing to return to “unsafe” in-person schooling @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/KxQc7k450T — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 9, 2021

“We have a diverse membership and they are able to post their views on personal Facebook pages and in this Facebook group – however UTLA does not monitor nor is responsible for the content,” said a statement from the union.