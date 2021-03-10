https://hannity.com/media-room/union-caves-la-teachers-agree-to-in-person-teaching-after-spring-break-message-leaks-online/
BUSTED! Leaked LA Teachers Union Message Warns Members Not to ‘Post Pics from Spring Break’
posted by Hannity Staff – 22 hours ago
A leaked picture from a Los Angeles Teachers Union Facebook page reportedly shows members warning each other not to post pictures from “spring break” because it damages. The argument that “in-person instruction is unsafe.”
“In a leaked post from a private Facebook group for UTLA union members only, teachers are warned not to post on social media if they go on spring break vacations because the optics would be bad for them while UTLA is refusing to return to ‘unsafe’ in-person schooling,” reports a journalist from Fox LA.
“Friendly reminder: If you are planning any trips for Spring Break, please keep that off social media. It is hard to argue that it is unsafe for in-person instruction if parents and the public see vacation photos,” writes one member of the group.
NEW: In a leaked post from a private Facebook group for UTLA union members only, teachers are warned not to post on social media if they go on spring break vacations because the optics would be bad for them while UTLA is refusing to return to “unsafe” in-person schooling @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/KxQc7k450T
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 9, 2021
“We have a diverse membership and they are able to post their views on personal Facebook pages and in this Facebook group – however UTLA does not monitor nor is responsible for the content,” said a statement from the union.
BUSTED! California Teachers Union Boss Caught Bringing Daughter to Private, In-Person Pre-School
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.01.21
From Fox News:
A group known as Guerilla Momz is calling Berkeley Federation of Teachers president Matt Meyer a hypocrite after spotting him dropping his two year old daughter off for in-person instruction at a private pre-school.
“Meet Matt Meyer. White man with dreads and president of the local teachers’ union,” the group wrote in a tweet on Saturday along with video footage of Meyer. “He’s been saying it is unsafe for *your kid* to be back at school, all the while dropping his kid off at private school.”
Meyer told Fox News in a statement that the video, which blurred out his child’s face, was “very inappropriate” and an intrusion of his child’s privacy. He added that there were “no public options for kids her age.”
“There are major differences in running a small preschool and a 10,000 student public school district in terms of size, facilities, public health guidance and services that legally have to be provided,” Meyer added. “We all want a safe return to school. The Berkeley Federation of Teachers is excited that Berkeley Unified will be reopening soon with a plan, supported by our members and the district, to get our students back in classrooms starting later this month.”
Berkeley parent Mara Kolesas, a former PTA Berkeley Council president, told KQED that while she understands parents’ anger, and agrees schools should be open, the video by Guerilla Momz crosses a line.
“For me, you don’t need to attack people personally, you need to address it politically. When you start getting personal, you mix up dimensions, and you don’t get to discuss the real thing,” Kolesas said. “Here, the real thing is [Meyer] put fear before science, and the right of teachers before the right of kids. That’s the issue.”
Read the full report here.