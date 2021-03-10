https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/update-nh-house-election-law-committee-passes-forensic-audit-windham-nh-voting-machines-20-0/

As we reported on Tuesday the New Hampshire House Election Law Committee planned to vote on Wednesday on SB43 and amendment(s) including the “Gardner Amendment.“

Today the New Hampshire House Election Law Committee voted 20-0 to approve a forensic audit of Windham, New Hampshire’s voting machines and ballots.

Ken Eyring at Granite Grok reported:

AWESOME NEWS! The NH House Election Law Committee, led by Chairperson Barbara Griffin (R-Goffstown), unanimously voted to approve a forensic audit of Windham, NH’s voting machines and ballots. NH Secretary of State Bill Gardner’s willingness to listen to voter concerns and recognize the importance of performing an independent forensic audit on Windham’s voting machines and ballots is a tribute to his character and integrity. It appears that all of the concerns that have been publicly raised will be addressed… as long as qualified experts that have the skills to deliver a thorough analysis of the machines, memory cards and ballots are picked to serve on the audit team. The Antrim County, MI Forensic Report is what we’re looking for. That report sets the bar high. Anything less will be unacceptable.

