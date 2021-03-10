https://www.dailywire.com/news/upenn-nursing-final-exam-mandates-students-ask-imaginary-patient-for-preferred-pronouns-or-be-docked-points

The final exam for a required nursing course at the University of Pennsylvania mandates that students identify an imaginary patient by their “preferred pronouns” or be docked a letter grade.

Students in the University of Pennsylvania’s prestigious nursing program are required to take an integrated human anatomy class in order to graduate. According to a rubric obtained by The Statesman, a student-run publication, the anatomy class final requires students to ask the preferred pronouns of an imaginary patient.

For the final exam, students must submit a video-recording of themselves completing a full-body examination of an imaginary patient. The rubric tells students to begin their interaction “by stating full, preferred pronouns, and title.” They must ask the patient for their “preferred pronouns” as well.

According to the rubric, five points may be deducted from the sixty-point exam if a student fails to identify the patient’s preferred pronouns. That’s nearly an entire letter grade.

This is a common practice at the prestigious nursing school. Another course syllabus titled “Integrated Pathophysiology, Pharmacology, and Therapeutics” declares that students who refer to patients by their preferred pronouns are showcasing “professionalism.”

The woke gender-identity policy has also been found at the esteemed Mayo Clinic. The Daily Wire reported that the Mayo Clinic introduced wearable buttons for employees to display their preferred pronouns. The company updated its “Dress and Decorum Policy” to approve the pronoun buttons. It also updated its “Email Signature Policy” to allow employees to include their preferred pronouns in their email signatures.

Several years ago, the Mayo Clinic adapted its restrooms to be gender-neutral. The move has reportedly been unpopular among female staff as the restrooms display signs that read, “For the consideration of others, please lower the lid.”

The indoctrination of “preferred pronoun” usage has become increasingly popular on college campuses. University LBTQ resource centers put out pronoun guides, for example, the University of California-Davis put out a pronoun guide that lists all the “gender-neutral” pronouns including “yo,” “xie,” “ey,” “en,” “ve,” “co,” and “ze.”

If a man referred to themselves as “yo” and you wanted to say, “he likes hanging out with his friends,” students would be required to say, “yo likes hanging out with yos friends.”

The pronoun push has also made its way into law schools. The Georgetown Law School’s Student Bar Association sent an email to students requesting that they put their preferred pronouns next to their names online.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, students were encouraged to put their preferred pronouns in their social media biographies, next to their names on Zoom, and in their email signatures. The school requested students to so “in solidarity and support” of transgender and “nonbinary” students.

The pronoun discussion is also breaking into the broader American culture as social justice warriors from college campuses join the ranks of corporate America. Hasbro, the toy company, recently changed the brand name of Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head to “Potato Head” to be more gender-inclusive.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

