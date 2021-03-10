https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2021/03/vicious-hack-who-smeared-terror-victims-comes-daniel-greenfield/

Governor Cuomo stands accused of causing and covering up the deaths of thousands of grandmothers and grandfathers in nursing homes, and six accusers have come forward with charges of inappropriate behavior. The Democrats have turned on him as has the media.

So what kind of bottom-dwelling sewer creature would possibly come forward to defend him? Obviously, Linda Stasi at the New York Daily News.

The Daily News, once a great urban tabloid and the inspiration for Superman’s Daily Planet, barely exists anymore. For a while it was desperately trolling everyone with angry covers. But then people stopped paying attention and the paper seems to barely exist apart from the rants of a few unhinged hacks.

And chief among them is former movie reviewer and currently, bag of mashed up hate, Linda Stasi.

Stasi has nowhere to go. Not even down, because she hit the depths of the sewers when she attacked a victim of the San Bernardino Islamic terror attack.

In the words of the Daily News’ headline, “One of their victims was just as bigoted” Linda Stasi writes, “They were two hate-filled, bigoted municipal employees interacting in one department. Now 13 innocent people are dead in unspeakable carnage”. There were 14 people dead. So Stasi has decided that one of them wasn’t innocent because he supported the NRA and opposed Planned Parenthood. This is Stasi’s example. “Thalasinos was an anti-government, anti-Islam, pro-NRA, rabidly anti-Planned Parenthood kinda guy,”

Since then, Stasi and the Daily News have lingered on life support until Cuomo’s aides found someone willing to write in his defense. As a prerequisite, they had to have no soul.

Not a problem for Linda Stasi who churned out, “We were right to laud Cuomo: Don’t let scandals distract from pandemic competence.”

Nothing says competence like 8,000 dead. Or is it 11,000 dead nursing home patients. I suppose we’ll have to wait for the investigation.

Bringing in Stasi to play defense doesn’t help Cuomo. It says nothing about Stasi who is as beyond redemption as a human being who hasn’t committed an actual crime can be. But it does say everything about Cuomo.

When your media defense is Linda Stasi, you’re in a really bad place.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

