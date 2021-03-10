https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-facts-matter-march-10-after-socialists-take-over-entire-nevada-democratic-party-staff-quit_3729011.html

Video: Facts Matter (March 10): After Socialists Take Over, Entire Nevada Democratic Party Staff Quit

The entire staff—literally, all the staff members—of the Nevada Democratic Party quit after socialist candidates took over the executive leadership.

A group called “Pro-life Evangelicals for Joe Biden” said that they feel used and betrayed by President Joe Biden. In order to obtain their support, they were told that there would be dialogue with them about abortion, but they said it hasn’t occurred so far.

Facts Matter is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube.

Follow Roman on Instagram: @epoch.times.roman