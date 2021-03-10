https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-biden-blows-off-questions-on-southern-border-crisis-when-hell-hold-press-conference

President Joe Biden ignored questions from reporters on Wednesday about the crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border and about when he will hold a solo news conference where he is subjected to tough questions.

Following remarks that Biden made at an event where he met with the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck, Biden ignored questions from reporters.

The only question that he answered dealt with what he planned to do with the surplus of vaccines that the U.S. may have. “The surplus will, if we have a surplus, we’re going to share it with the rest of the world,” Biden said, later adding: “And so we’re going to start off making sure Americans are taken care of first, but we’re then going to try to help the rest of the world. Thank you.”

Biden ignored the following two questions, among others, that he were asked:

Is there a crisis at the border, sir?

Mr. President, when will you do a press conference?

The Biden administration has been careful to not call what is happening on the southern border a “crisis,” and has rather referred to it as a “challenge.” Biden has also now gone 50 days without holding a solo press conference, which is by far the longest of any president in modern U.S. history.

The Washington Post Editorial Board recently called out Biden in an op-ed for still not having held a solo press conference, writing, “Americans have every right to expect that he will regularly submit himself to substantial questioning.”

WATCH:

After having held 0 press conferences since taking office, Biden ignores question about when he will hold a press conference https://t.co/eCvAOjehTZ pic.twitter.com/kBSf3ZJbjw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 10, 2021

TRANSCRIPT:

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT: So there is real reason for hope, folks. There’s real reason for hope. I promise you. May God bless you all. May God protect our troops, and may God ease the pain in the heart of so many who have lost so many people in this pandemic. Thank you. And I really, we’re going to do this. We’re going to get it done. Thank you. REPORTER 1: Mr. President, what do you plan to do with the surplus? What will you do with the surplus? REPORTER 2: Mr. President when will you do a press conference? BIDEN: The surplus will, if we have a surplus, we’re going to share it with the rest of the world. We’ve already decided we’re going to work with the outfit COVAX. We’ve committed four billion dollars to help get the funding for more vaccines around the world. This is not something that can be stopped by a fence, no matter how high you build a fence or a wall. So we’re not going to be ultimately safe until the world is safe. And so we’re going to start off making sure Americans are taken care of first, but we’re then going to try to help the rest of the world. Thank you. REPORTER: Is there a crisis at the border, sir?

