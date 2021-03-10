https://www.faithwire.com/2021/03/09/watch-migrant-smugglers-confront-cbn-reporter-covering-migrant-caravan/

The dangerous migration to America begins far south of the US-Mexican border. CBN’s Chuck Holton is in Colombia at one of the “choke points” where migrants risk life and limb all in hopes of a better life.

Smuggler’s saw Holton videotaping along one of the trails and confronted him as he filed his report. Migrants can be seen walking on the trail and hiding their faces as two agitated smugglers order Holton to put his camera down.

The welcoming language from the Biden administration has led thousands of migrants to believe now is the time to head to America, and many are being “lied to” about the difficulty of the terrain. Danger lurks at every corner, and many will not make it.

Watch Holton’s report below:

