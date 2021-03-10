http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Adru87UoRcE/

While speaking about House Democrats’ gun control push on Wednesday, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) made clear “the government is never going to know what weapons I own.”

Roy said these things as H.R. 8, the Democrats’ universal background checks legislation, is being debated. Universal background checks require a gun registry in order to be enforceable, and Roy was making clear he was not going be giving up information on his guns.

TheFirstonTv quoted Roy saying, “The government is never going to know what weapons I own. Let me be clear about that. It’s not gonna happen!”

Breitbart News noted that the Obama Administration admitted the necessity of a gun registry as they pushed for universal background checks in the wake of the December 14, 2012, Sandy Hook Elementary School attack:

On January 4, 2013, National Institute of Justice Deputy Director Greg Ridgeway observed universal background checks need to be coupled with a gun registry in order to be effective. He did this in a document titled, “Summary of Select Firearm Violence Prevention Strategies.” In the summary section of the document Ridgeway noted that “requiring gun registration” one of the key components of making universal background checks effective. He briefly elaborated: Most states do not have a registry of firearm ownership. Currently NICS background checks are destroyed within 24 hours. Some states maintain registration of all firearms. Gun registration aims to 1) increase owner responsibility by directly connecting an owner with a gun, 2) improve law enforcement’s ability to retrieve guns from owners prohibited from possessing firearms. Gun registration also allows for the monitoring of multiple gun purchases in a short period of time.

The ties between universal background checks and firearm registration highlight the insidious nature of universal checks to begin with. They are one gun control that leads to multiple other controls.

