https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-shes-not-gonna-answer-graham-blasts-psaki-on-bidens-border-policy

Speaking on Fox News’ “Hannity” on Tuesday night, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham blasted the Biden administration regarding the crisis of an overflow of illegal immigrants at the southern border of the United States and posed some questions for White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki that he predicted she’s “not gonna answer.”

“If the numbers are now as high as they are in March, what are those numbers going to be like in May?” Hannity asked. “And you just got back from the border.”

“The worst is yet to come,” Graham asserted. “Why are so many unaccompanied minors coming to our country now? When Trump was president, the minors would be sent back to either Mexico or their home country. They’re all staying in America. And when I say the worst is yet to come, by the spring, early summer, you’re going to have families coming in caravans because the word is out in Central America they’re changing the policy that Trump put in place; that if you get to the border, you turn yourself in, you’re gonna stay in America, not Mexico. Until they reverse that policy, until they go back to the remain-in-Mexico policy, the worst is yet to come.”

“What is this going to do to wages for American workers?” Hannity queried.

“Number one, it’s going to suppress wages; when illegal immigrants come to the country they work for cash under the table,” Graham said. “They don’t pay taxes; they’re often exploited. It’s a terrible deal.”

Last Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated, “We don’t take our advice or counsel from former President Trump on immigration policy, which was not only inhumane but ineffective over the last four years.”

Graham charged, “Why are so many people coming? She (Psaki) said that the Trump policies were ineffective. So let me ask her this, and she’s not gonna answer: Do you consider your policies effective? How do you account for the surge in illegal crossings on your watch?”

“Let me tell you what’s happened,” he continued. “Word is out that the Trump policies are being replaced by the Biden administration, that if you get one foot in America you’re never going to leave and people are coming by the thousands. They’ll be coming by the hundreds of thousands by the summer. It’s a humanitarian crisis: it’s going to be an economic crisis for our cities along the border. And eventually it’s going to be a national security crisis because they’re children today, but they could easily be terrorists tomorrow. This is the 20th anniversary of 9/11; al-Qaeda and ISIS would love nothing better than to hit us again on the 20thanniversary to show that they’re still alive and well, and this border insecurity is a great way for terrorists to come into our country, just to blend in with this group.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

