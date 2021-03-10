https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/10/wh-border-czar-blames-migrant-surge-on-trump-policies-creating-pent-up-demand/

Earlier today we told you about White House border czar Roberta Jacobson saying that the Biden administration wants to send $4 million to Central America to help stop the migrant surge that definitely isn’t a “crisis.”

Jacobson also blamed the current surge more on the previous president and less on Joe Biden’s campaign promise to legalize anybody who could make their way into the U.S.:

Jacobson answers @pdoocy question about whether it’s “a coincidence” border crossing attempts spiked after Biden took office: “The idea that a more humane policy would be in place may have driven people to make that decision,” she said. — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) March 10, 2021

Fox News’ @pdoocy asks if it’s a coincidence that the change in administration’s immigration policy resulted in a surge at the border: “I don’t know whether I would call that a coincidence… A more humane policy may have driven people to make that decision.” pic.twitter.com/Pjn7lsaT75 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 10, 2021

Trump created “pent-up demand,” according to Jacobson:

White House adviser Roberta Jacobson says the marked increase in migrants entering US border custody may be partly fueled by a sense of “hope” among migrants. “There was a significant hope for a more humane policy,” Jacobson said, noting Trump policies created “pent-up demand.” — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) March 10, 2021

White House ‘Southern Border Coordinator’ just accused President Trump of creating ‘pent-up demand’ for illegal border crossings. — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) March 10, 2021

Maybe it had a lot more to do with Biden promising to hold the door wide open:

But it’s “all part of the plan,” not that we’re surprised:

“All of this is part of the plan” Jacobson after admitting they can’t move quickly enough to process migrants — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 10, 2021

Exactly.

This nightmare is happening by design.

Who benefits from the chaos? https://t.co/lKfGL7QbGq — Mary Loves America (@MarySmi36126717) March 10, 2021

Sez it all — dr president-elect carny d 🎡 🇺🇸 🗽 🦅 (@dougalpollux) March 10, 2021

