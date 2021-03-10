https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/10/wh-border-czar-blames-migrant-surge-on-trump-policies-creating-pent-up-demand/

Earlier today we told you about White House border czar Roberta Jacobson saying that the Biden administration wants to send $4 million to Central America to help stop the migrant surge that definitely isn’t a “crisis.”

Jacobson also blamed the current surge more on the previous president and less on Joe Biden’s campaign promise to legalize anybody who could make their way into the U.S.:

Trump created “pent-up demand,” according to Jacobson:

Maybe it had a lot more to do with Biden promising to hold the door wide open:

But it’s “all part of the plan,” not that we’re surprised:

