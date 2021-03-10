https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/going-kamala-harris-posts-deletes-reposts-cropped-photos-joe-biden-celebrating-1-9-trillion-american-rescue-plan/

Kamala Harris posted a tweet with two photos featuring Joe Biden celebrating the passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Wednesday night and then quickly deleted the tweet. The photos were reposted minutes later with one of them cropped to remove a man from the photo.

The photos themselves are of a kind that the Trump administration would have been lambasted for posting as they show Biden being showered with applause by Harris, a man and a pair of womanly hands North Korea style and the other shows Biden and Harris standing right in front of a TV screen, both pointing at the vote count. The photos are reminiscent of a child’s birthday party, actually.

But the deleted and reposted photo with the mystery man cropped out is a point of further interest.

The original photos posted at 8:46 p.m. EST to the @VP account:

One minute later the edited replacement (Both were captioned, “The moment when the American Rescue Plan passed in the House. Tonight, families across the country will sleep better knowing help is here.”):

The moment when the American Rescue Plan passed in the House. Tonight, families across the country will sleep better knowing help is here. pic.twitter.com/52Wauspq5v — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 11, 2021

The other photo appears to be the same in both tweets.

Hopefully a reporter will ask Jen Psaki on Thursday who the man is and why he was cropped out of the photo.

