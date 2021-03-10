https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/white-fragility-author-shakes-down-universities-pay-me-suckers/
About The Author
Related Posts
Here’s the full Nikki Haley interview from Politico…
February 12, 2021
Day 9 of Biden Regime…
February 1, 2021
Class-action lawsuit against Robinhood…
January 29, 2021
AP bias runs thick…
January 29, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy