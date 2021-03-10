https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/542662-whoopi-goldberg-goes-viral-for-reaction-to-meghan-mccains

“The View” host Whoopi GoldbergWhoopi GoldbergMeghan McCain calls for Biden to remove Fauci McCarthyism fashionable again in Hollywood? Whoopi Goldberg wears ‘my vice president’ shirt day after inauguration MORE is going viral on social media for her reaction recent comments co-host Meghan McCain Meghan Marguerite McCainMeghan McCain grills Psaki on ‘hypocrisy’ over migrant children facility Sinema goes viral for wearing ‘Dangerous Creature’ sweater on Senate floor Meghan McCain calls for Biden to remove Fauci MORE made about the bombshell interview Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry had with Oprah Winfrey Oprah Gail WinfreyFormer Australian leader: Oprah interview strengthened argument to cut ties with monarchy Piers Morgan leaving ‘Good Morning Britain’ after Meghan-Harry controversy UK media regulator investigating Piers Morgan comments MORE over the weekend.

The moment came while the co-hosts were discussing the recent fallout from the interview on Tuesday, including the moment Piers Morgan recently stormed off the set of “Good Morning Britain” after a presenter on the program, Alex Beresford, criticized him for remarks he made about the couple.

At one point during the discussion, McCain, one of the show’s most prominent conservative voices, took aim at the British monarchy, saying “the American experiment is the way to go.”

“I do not want to defend the monarchy. I’m a red-blooded 100% American who celebrates freedom anyway I can and always, so being in a position where I’m supposed to defend the monarchy is uncomfortable,” she said.

“There’s a feeling among some people in the U.K. she that they have sort of abandoned Queen and country. And they’re doing it a time when Prince Phillip is ninety-nine years old and literally possibly on his deathbed after getting open heart surgery.”

“We have two American women — Meghan Markle Meghan MarkleFormer Australian leader: Oprah interview strengthened argument to cut ties with monarchy Piers Morgan leaving ‘Good Morning Britain’ after Meghan-Harry controversy UK media regulator investigating Piers Morgan comments MORE and Oprah Winfrey — who are single-handedly finishing what George Washington and our revolutionary counterparts did. I’m all for it,” she later said.

After McCain’s comments, the camera cut to Goldberg’s reaction to McCain, whom she has clashed with in the past over differing opinions, saying while lightly shaking her head, “Okay.”

The moment instantly went viral on Twitter, racking up millions of views and reactions the social platform.

It’s 2021 and we are all Whoopi. pic.twitter.com/SncHJPxHTW — Justin Martindale (@justmartindale) March 9, 2021

I don’t know who wins. Oprah’s “What?” or Whoopi’s “Okay”. pic.twitter.com/vTZ0hEzJ9L — Tony Beayno (@tonybeayno) March 9, 2021

Whoopi got me weak. She hit Megan with the “….ok” lmaoooo #theview pic.twitter.com/bSh8Krex4L — GiGi Knowles (@yeahthatsreese) March 9, 2021

