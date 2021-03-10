https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/women-beware-equality-acts-snake-oil/

The term describing a marketer as a “snake oil” salesman originated from an 1897 scam in which cowboy Clark Stanley printed a pamphlet promoting cure-all properties of his product. That product was rattlesnake oil. Although Chinese immigrants of that era did find oil extracted from the water snake – containing Omega 3s – helpful in relieving aches and pains, the rattlesnake had no redeeming medicinal values. There is no telling what Stanley’s oil contained, but, nonetheless, his scam gave snake oil a bad name. Accordingly, today it is applied to salesmen marketing products alleged to possess properties they do not.

That brings us to the snake oil Democrats are marketing in the form of legislation entitled the “Equality Act.” Contrary to that title, and applied as proposed, they are selling snake oil. While issues concerning the Act are numerous, including punishing religious groups opposed to gender ideology, abortion funding and others, nowhere is the bill more damaging to female equality than in seeking equal rights for transgender women. Such can only be achieved, again as proposed, at the cost of putting biological women at a disadvantage in competitive sports and also creating an unsafe environment for them.

Concerning transgenderism, there is only one way to level the playing field for all. It is interesting, despite Democrats blazing down this trail for a while, they probably have created a pathway we can all travel down now.

But first, let us examine evidence supporting the inequality of the Equality Act on a physiolocal level.

Athletes competing in sports take into any competition the gender of the body with which they were born. All else being equal in a head-to-head competition between the sexes, it is a given that the male gender will always out-perform the female gender.

Since 2017, in the state of Connecticut, two transgender students have claimed 15 female state championships. Additionally, a 2020 study has shown that, among male and female competitive swimmers, males were increasingly faster than females beginning at age 10 through age 17. And, while the U.S. Army has implemented a gender-neutral combat fitness test, due to physiological differences between the sexes resulting in an average 100-point lower score differential for women, it has had to offset this by creating a “gender-specific” evaluation system when such scores are considered for promotion. Clearly, because the male body is designed in a way to exert greater strength and speed than that of the female, records for the fastest male runners and swimmers or the weightlifting records for the strongest males will always surpass those of women.

Based on the above, why then embrace, as being fair to women, a sporting contest environment where males, entering as transgenders, are able to employ the competitive edge of the male body against female opponents simply because, psychologically, the male identifies as a female? The fact a man believes he is a woman does not erase the fact he will always bring to a sporting competition a body better designed to win. Biological female competitors, unable to challenge transgender women, unfairly lose out on being recognized as true champions as a result.

Some states, like Mississippi, recognizing this clear unfairness, have passed laws to ban transgender women from competing against biological women in sporting events.

In 1972, Title IX of the Federal Education Amendments was implemented providing that “no person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.” Within 10 years, the number of female athletes reached 74,000; by 2020, it had blossomed to 220,000 as women were give a platform equal to that given males to participate in same-gender competitions. Girls who have been denied championships due to having to compete against transgender females are stepping forward now to take legal action based on discriminatory practices in violation of Title IX.

But transgender participation raises another issue as well – safety.

It should come as no surprise that transgender bathroom policies have led to numerous attacks on women and children. Clearly, sexually abusive males see such policies as a “safe environment” for finding female targets in an isolated location. But of note too is the fact that biological females have also been guilty of attacking transgender females in restrooms, berating the latter for having no right to be there. Thus, policies that seek to have transgender women and biological women share common facilities also create victims.

What then is the solution?

Liberals have provided one by ignoring the science that tells us there are only two genders and creating their own science suggesting there are four – two biological and two transgender.

Accordingly, the path the liberals have blazed for leveling the playing field to accommodate two additional transgender sexes demands we recognize all four by providing separate sets of facilities to accommodate all. Whether we are talking about bathrooms or sports, four distinct genders mandate four separate sets of facilities and sport competitions.

Clark Stanley would be proud of the Equality Act for scamming women on what they will really get if it passes. The only thing that could have given him greater pride would have been to name a bill, doing just the opposite of what the title suggests, as the “Snake Oil Act.”

