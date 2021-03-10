https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/yikes-new-poll-finds-36-us-adults-believe-george-floyd-murdered-minneapolis-police-officer/

George Floyd and Officer Derek Chauvin

What a difference a year makes — and two billion dollars in destroyed property by leftist rioters!

Jury selection began this week in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin over the May 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A new USA Today/Ipsos Poll found that today only 36% believe George Floyd’s death was murder — that number is down from 60% last year.

As Jack Posobiec reported the coroner’s report found George Floyd suffered no life threatening injuries.

He was high on drugs at the time.

TRENDING: “Our Country is Being Destroyed at the Southern Border” – Trump Rips Into Democrats in New Statement on the Crisis at the Border

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on George Floyd’s death.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/trial-next-week-will-jury-find-george-floyd-died-drug-overdose-not-approved-minneapolis-police-procedure/

USA Today reported:

Americans’ trust in the Black Lives Matter movement has fallen and their faith in local law enforcement has risen since protests demanding social justice swept the nation last year, according to an exclusive USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll. The debate over the intersection of racism and policing will be in the spotlight again as jury selection opens Monday in the Minneapolis trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, which sparked nationwide marches last year. The survey finds complicated and shifting views about Chauvin’s actions and broader questions of race. On many issues, there is a chasm in the perspective between Black people and white people. Last June, 60% in a USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll described Floyd’s death as murder; that percentage has now dropped by double digits to 36%. Uncertainty has grown about how to characterize the incident, caught on video, when Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck and ignored his protests that he couldn’t breathe. Last year, 4% said they didn’t know how to describe it; that number has climbed to 17%.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

