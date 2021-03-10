https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/education/you-vote-what-should-happen-fully-vaccinated-teachers-who-refuse-teach?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Teachers unions and school administrators in communities from Los Angeles to Chicago have battled during the pandemic over when teachers should return to in-person classes.

The issue has become more pronounced as teachers gain access to the COVID-19 vaccines.

Here’s your chance to weigh in on the issue.

