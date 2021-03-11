https://www.theepochtimes.com/39-year-old-healthy-utah-mother-dies-after-taking-second-dose-of-moderna-vaccine_3729443.html

A 39-year-old healthy single mother from Utah died four days after taking a second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 1.

According to KUTV, her family said that Kassidi Kurill “had more energy” than most people around her and was a happy person with no known health problems.

“I didn’t really cry when my dad died, I cry a lot for her,” her father, Alfred Hawley, a former Air Force Base fighter pilot, told the outlet.

Kurill was a local surgical tech for various plastic surgeons.

“I’m at a state in my life where I’m OK with that [emotion],” Hawley said amidst tears, “she was the one who promised to take care of me.”

“She was seemingly healthy as a horse,” Hawley said, according to Fox News. “She had no known underlying conditions.”

On the morning of Feb. 4, Hawley woke up to his daughter’s plead for help.

“She came in early and said her heart was racing and she felt like she need to get to the emergency room,” he said.

“[She] got sick right away, soreness at the shot location, then started getting sick then, started complaining that she was drinking lots of fluids but couldn’t pee, and then felt a little better the next day,” Hawley said.

Hawley said that her condition got worse: she said that she had headaches, nausea, and couldn’t urinate although she was drinking fluids.

He took her to the emergency room, where she got blood tests. Hawley said that then she became less coherent, and began to throw up.

In the evening they transported her to Trauma Center in Murray.

“They did a blood test and immediately came back and said she was very, very sick, and her liver was not functioning,” Hawley said.

The doctors attempted to stabilize her for a transplant, but her condition worsened to the point where she could no longer talk by the morning of the next day.

“They were trying to get her to a point where she was stable enough for a liver transplant. And they just could not get her stable,” he said. “She got worse and worse throughout the day. And at nine o’clock, she passed.”

Kurill’s family is waiting for an autopsy.

They set up a GoFundMe page named “Kassidi Kurill and Emilia Memorial Fund,” in her and her 9-year-old daughter’s honor.

KUTV led an investigation into COVID-19 vaccine side effects and found four reported deaths filed by the families and caregivers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told The Epoch Times in an email that as of March 8, over 92 million doses of mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 had been injected, with 1,637 deaths occurring following the injections.

The CDC states on its website that: “To date, VAERS has not detected patterns in cause of death that would indicate a safety problem with COVID-19 vaccines.”

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) was put in place in 1990 to capture unforeseen reactions from vaccines.

The CDC’s data also shows that thousands of people have been impaired from normal activity, including work, after getting the vaccine.

As of Dec. 18 of last year, 3,150 people reported what the agency terms “health impact events” after getting vaccinated.

Those who are experiencing these “events” are “unable to perform normal daily activities, unable to work,” or “required care from [a] doctor or health care professional.”

The information was presented on Dec. 19 by Dr. Thomas Clark, a CDC epidemiologist, to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, an independent panel that provides recommendations to the agency.

Zachary Steiber and Celia Farber contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

