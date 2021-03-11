http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rzjh5IGF4fI/

Border Patrol agents assigned to the five Texas-based sectors apprehended nearly 64,000 migrants in February. This represents an increase of more than 27 percent from the previous month.

Agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, Del Rio, Big Bend, and El Paso Sectors apprehended 63,734 migrants in February, according to the Southwest Border Land Encounters Report released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials on Wednesday. This represents an increase of 13,619 migrants over the January report. Note: The El Paso Sector includes apprehensions in New Mexico.

The Texas sectors account for 65 percent of all migrant border apprehensions, the report indicates.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector is clearly the epicenter of the current border crisis with nearly 28,000 migrants (nearly 29 percent) being apprehended out of the total apprehensions of 96,974. The apprehensions in the RGV Sector jumped 63,7 percent from January’s 17,056.

The El Paso Sector is next with 13,181 apprehensions — up 24 percent from January. The Big Bend Sector experienced an increase of 16 percent over the previous month. The Del Rio and Laredo Sectors both reported a slight decrease in apprehensions — 0.7 and 1.7 percent respectively.

By demographic category, the five Texas-based sectors apprehended 41,467 single adults, 7,056 unaccompanied alien children, and 15,211 family unit aliens.

In the Rio Grande Valley Sector alone, Border Patrol agents apprehended 10,489 unaccompanied minors representing more than 55 percent of the 18,945 minors apprehended in all nine southwest border sectors.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Troy Miller, senior official performing the duties of the commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported more than 3,000 of the unaccompanied minors apprehended nationally are under the age of 12. The remaining minors are between 13 and 17 years of age.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

