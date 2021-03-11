https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/6th-grade-teacher-segregates-students-privileged-targeted-groups/

(DAILY TORCH) – A middle school choir teacher in Minnesota recently taught a class full of sixth-graders about various “types of oppression” by separating students into “privileged” and “targeted” categories. This is the latest example of educators and administrators teaching critical race theory and progressive political ideology to young, impressionable students — often while the social engineering campaign goes completely unnoticed by parents.

According to lesson plan documents obtained by The Blaze the teacher told students, “Last week, we talked about how hard it is to talk about race, and the level of difficulty is different for different people. For people who are privileged, it’s much easier to talk about race and other issues. For people who are not privileged, it’s much harder. Today, we will look at different types of oppression, and whether each of us is in the privileged group or the targeted group.” The lesson plan included a chart listing five types of oppression for the students’ consideration: racism, sexism, religious oppression, heterosexism, and xenophobia.

