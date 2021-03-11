https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/03/10/7-cringeworthy-moments-from-joe-bidens-first-50-days-in-office/

Today is President Joe Biden’s fiftieth day in office. In commemoration of the mark, below is a list of seven cringeworthy moments since Biden’s inauguration.

1. Biden claims, “minorities … don’t know how to use, know how to get online”

“Minorities… don’t know how to use, know how to get online.”@JoeBiden is perpetuating a racist trope that minorities don’t know how to use the internet.#BidenTownhall pic.twitter.com/hsVuC02PdC — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) February 17, 2021

2. Biden labels the desire not to wear a mask as “Neanderthal thinking”

“We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease because of the way in which we’re able to get vaccines in people’s arms. … The last thing, the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking, that, ‘In the meantime, everything’s fine. Take off your mask. Forget it.’ It still matters,” he said.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said it’s a “big mistake” for states to lift pandemic restrictions, calling it a result of “Neanderthal thinking.” https://t.co/5MHl4BbLPx pic.twitter.com/fNBf5yKKtz — USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) March 4, 2021

Biden said in relation to China’s prosecution of ethnic Uyghurs that he’s “not going to speak out against … what he’s [President Xi Jinping] is doing with the Uyghurs.” Biden then stated, “He [Xi] gets it,” posturing that “culturally there are different norms” about how humans should be treated.

Joe Biden on China’s human rights violations: “culturally there are different norms”https://t.co/wjmxmBhv6O pic.twitter.com/UfIBRpwzXO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 17, 2021

4. Biden suggests in a poorly landing joke that “Everybody knows I like kids better than people”

Joe Biden: “Everyone knows I like kids better than people” pic.twitter.com/Jf8Kqq7A6g — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 17, 2021

5. Biden forgets the name of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after announcing the nomination of two female generals

“And I want to thank the sec — the, the, ah former general. I keep calling him general, but my, my — the guy who runs that outfit over there,” Biden said.

Biden doesn’t seem to remember the name of his defense secretary Lloyd Austin here. Really not great, this, and it shouldn’t just be the right-wing press pointing it out pic.twitter.com/XJE4MHZ1D0 — Jemima Kelly (@jemimajoanna) March 9, 2021

6. Biden misremembers that vaccinations were available prior to his administration

“We didn’t have [the vaccine] when we came into office,” Biden stated.

Joe Biden falsely claims “we didn’t have [the vaccine] when we came into office”https://t.co/XZc21RsWbJ pic.twitter.com/2s0vnbpEcG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 17, 2021

7. Biden forgets his masks on different occasions

