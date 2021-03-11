http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zcAmIjOdk9A/

A significant gun control measure mandating universal background checks passed the Democrat-controlled House Thursday with the help of eight Republicans.

CNN reports the eight Republicans were:

  • Vern Buchanan of Florida
  • Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania
  • Maria Salazar of Florida
  • Andrew Garbarino of New York
  • Chris Smith of New Jersey
  • Fred Upton of Michigan
  • Carlos Gimenez of Florida
  • Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

Vox noted that Fitzpatrick (pictured), Smith, and Upton not only voted for the gun control measure but actually “co-sponsored it.”

Breitbart News observed the gun control measure, H.R. 8, passed the House by a vote of 227-203 Thursday morning. The bill expands point-of-sale background checks on retail firearm sales to cover private transactions as well.

Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) warned the universal checks will translate into a national gun registry.

The Wall Street Journal quoted Good saying, “This bill creates a de facto gun registry by involving the federal government in every gun transfer, including private transfers and gifts, or else how will we enforce these requirements?”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...