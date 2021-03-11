https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/03/11/breaking-9-european-nations-suspend-experimental-astrazeneca-covid-vaccines-due-to-fatal-blood-clots/

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

Earlier this week we reported that Austria had stopped injecting people with AstraZeneca’s experimental COVID vaccines after two nurses developed blood clots, with one of them dying. See:

Another death due to blood clots following injection of the AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine was reported in Denmark, prompting Denmark to also suspend vaccinating people with the current AstraZeneca COVID vaccine.

Earlier today, Denmark’s health minister Magnus Heunicke tweeted that the health authorities in Denmark were conducting a thorough investigation into the issue.

Several other countries have now followed Austria and Denmark’s precautionary actions, and also stopped the roll out of AstraZeneca’s experimental COVID vaccines.

Norway, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Iceland and Italy have all reportedly stopped their plans to use the AstraZeneca vaccine. (Source.)

One of the countries that is NOT suspending vaccinating their population with the experimental AstraZeneca vaccine, is the UK, where the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency earlier today published a report listing 201,622 injuries and 275 deaths following injections of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency has given authorization to European countries to continue injecting its citizens with the AstraZeneca jab while investigations are being conducted on the fatal blood clots.

The European Medicines Agency has said the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine can continue to be used during an investigation into cases of blood clots that have prompted several European countries to pause their use of the shot. (Source.)

This is a developing story, and Health Impact News will continue to provide updates as they come in.

