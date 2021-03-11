https://www.theblaze.com/news/matthew-mcconaughey-texas-governor-politics

Matthew McConaughey is teasing a potential run for governor of Texas. The 51-year-old Hollywood actor hinted that he could make a foray into politics, which McConaughey said is a “true consideration.” McConaughey appeared on “The Balanced Voice” podcast, where he talked about expanding his leadership roles.

McConaughey, who was appointed as a professor of practice at the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas in 2019, recently realized his impact on younger generations.

“I have wisdom to share that I think is obvious that youngsters go, ‘No, I had no idea, thank you for that!'” he said.

McConaughey proclaimed that he is “stepping into more leadership teaching positions.”

The “True Detective” actor told “The Balanced Voice” host and Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious, “I’m looking into now again, what is my leadership role? Because I do think I have some things to teach and share, and what is my role? What’s my category in my next chapter of life that I’m going into now?”

When Mankarious asked if his new leadership role could involve becoming the governor of Texas, McConaughey responded, “It’s a true consideration.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is up for re-election in 2022.

“I have three epics in my life, and that’s my three children. That’s the greatest light or shadow that Camila [Alves] and I can leave, the greatest shadow I can leave as a father,” McConaughey explained on the podcast. “I have them for 18 years. How can I be the best dad for them — not the time to be their best friend — but be the best dad to them right now, to help them get out and negotiate and be autonomous, confident, and conscientious people in the world, to get out there and navigate? Like my mom and dad did very well with me and my two brothers.”







The Balanced Voice Episode 23 | Matthew McConaughey – Greenlights



www.youtube.com



This isn’t the first time that McConaughey has signaled that he might enter the political arena.

Last November, McConaughey discussed the possibility during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“I have no plans to do that right now,” the Oscar-winning actor said. “Right now? No. I don’t get politics. Politics seems to be a broken business. Politics needs to redefine its purpose. As I move forward in life, yes, am I going to consider leadership roles where I can be most useful? I’d love to. I’m doing that regardless. That’s where I sit right now.”







Matthew McConaughey On Whether He’d Run For Governor of Texas



www.youtube.com



Also last November, McConaughey teased a potential endeavor into politics during an interview on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.”

Hewitt called McConaughey’s politics “center-right,” and compared him to fellow actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was the governor of California. Hewitt asked McConaughey if he’d run for office, perhaps the governor of Texas.

“I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me,” the “Dallas Buyers Club” actor replied. “I would say this. Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested.”

“No matter what side of the aisle you’re on, or as I said earlier, denomination, we have broken those social contracts,” he added. “We don’t trust each other, and that leads to us not trust in ourselves, which if that becomes, if that becomes epidemic, then we’ve got anarchy.”

Last month, McConaughey announced the “We’re Texas” campaign, an upcoming virtual fundraising concert and event hosted by McConaughey to raise money for Texans who were affected by Winter Storm Uni.

Last May, McConaughey drove to hospitals in rural Texas to deliver 110,000 face masks.

McConaughey’s Just Keep Livin Foundation is “dedicated to empowering high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future.”

McConaughey condemned cancel culture, rallied against the defund the police movement, and talked about being a Christian in Hollywood during an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast last October.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

